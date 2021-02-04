The BaYou with Love founder opens up about embracing her naturally curly hair over the last few months

Nikki Reed Has Been Cutting Her Own Hair — and Ian Somerhalder's — in Quarantine: 'I Do All Haircuts!'

Nikki Reed is taking beauty matters into her own hands during the pandemic.

Over the last year, the former Twilight actress and BaYou with Love founder, 32, has been a stand-in hairstylist for her whole family.

"I have not stepped into a salon. I do my own cutting. I cut everyone's hair in this household," Reed tells PEOPLE about styling husband Ian Somerhalder and their 3-year-old daughter Bodhi's hair. "I do all the haircuts. My mom's a hairdresser so it's not that foreign for me."

While she's often used flat irons and curlers to tame her curly locks, Reed says she started leaning into her natural waves after watching a tutorial by Jayne Matthews of Edo Salon in San Francisco about razor-cutting curly hair.

"I spent my whole life looking a certain way, and then I just woke up one day and was like, 'What if we're actually more beautiful the way that we're supposed to be?' Maybe I would look more like me — whatever that means — if I just embrace what I look like without flat ironing and curling or whatever," says Reed. "I watched this tutorial on cutting your hair for your hair texture, and now I'm just really feeling more like myself."

Last month, Reed opened up on Instagram about landing in a "sweet little cabin" with no WiFi or TV with her family.

"I live for being unplugged. I feel like this month has been foreshadowing what I hope to set up the rest of my life to be at some point in terms of being off grid," says Reed. "I think in the next five to 10 years, we're going to realize that technology has been amazing, but we really need to put our foot down and separate our lives from our devices."

Reed's passion for living a simpler life is the fuel behind her sustainable lifestyle company, which is making its mark in the jewelry world.

"What we're doing is we're creating more versatility with each piece," says Reed. "Instead of pushing customers to purchase more and more and more — which is the business model of almost every brand in the world right now — my motto is, 'How do we teach you to purhase less and purchase things that you'll treasure?'"

While she has her hands full building her business and raising a toddler, the entrepreneur says she's feeling "more creatively fulfilled" than ever.

"I've never been one to sit still. I want to do a zillion things at once," she says. "I really love my job and my company, and I'm very passionate about nutrition and all things mamahood."