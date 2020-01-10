Nikki Bella Steps Out Wearing a Band on Her Ring Finger, One Week After Announcing Engagement

Nikki Bella was just spotted wearing a special accessory — but it wasn’t her enormous new engagement ring.

The 36-year-old Total Bellas star, who announced her engagement on Jan. 3, was seen out and about with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Thursday wearing a thin double-band crisscross ring on that finger.

In the paparazzi photos, Nikki, 36, wore a maroon fur shawl and a cream-colored peacoat with black pants, black cat-eye sunglasses and matching combat boots as she flashed her minimalistic ring to the cameras.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, looked cool and casual in a blue jeans and a red T-shirt, teamed with fur-lined aviator jacket and brown boots.

Nikki and Chigvintsev were spotted smiling, holding hands and sharing a kiss during their breakfast date, which marked their first public appearance together since announcing their engagement on social media. They shared the news last week, but actually got engaged in November during a trip to France.

The bride-to-be wore a double-band on her left hand, which appears to be a substitute for her actual engagement ring (which featured a huge rectangular diamond in a photo posted alongside the Instagram announcement). And that may be because she’s still getting her engagement ring adjusted.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast — which she co-hosts with twin sister and fellow Total Bellas star Brie Bella — Nikki shared that she’s “really happy” with her engagement ring, even though she needed to make a few tweaks.

“I’m really happy I get to wear my ring. It’s been getting sized and also getting the setting fixed,” Nikki told her sister. “You know me, I’m a lover of diamonds, and Artem picked out this gorgeous diamond and it’s a very rare diamond.”

“And I really love the shape; it’s very classic,” she continued. “But when I was looking at it I was like, ‘I think it could be set a little different.’ And so the guy was like, ‘Wow, your girl has a really good eye. She’s actually right about the setting’—just because I felt like it wasn’t showcasing this gorgeous diamond that he picked out.”

Nikki and Brie were both on hand at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Tuesday to speak on a panel about female leadership and success, and Nikki was spotted wearing the same plain band on her ring finger (pictured above).

The Bellas podcaster recently told Health that her dance pro love makes her feel very different than how she has felt in previous relationships.

“Artem is the first person I’ve been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he’s going to leave me for it,” Nikki, who stars on the cover of the current issue of Health, told the magazine. “We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy.”

The star — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement last year — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

The romantic engagement will be featured on the next season of Total Bellas, premiering this spring on E!