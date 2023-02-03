Nikki Bella Picks Another Wedding Dress After Revealing She's Also Wearing Gown from John Cena Engagement

Nikki Bella's journey to the perfect wedding dress came with reflection on her personal growth.

In a new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do which aired on Feb. 3 on E!, the professional wrestler and her twin sister, Brie Bella, went for a round of bridal gown shopping for her nuptials to Artem Chigvintsev, which saw her saying "yes" to one of her four dresses.

In the clip Nikki, 39, walks out from the fitting room wearing a confection featuring a squared V-neckline and a tiered tulle skirt. "I'm obsessed, It's like walking in Paris Fashion Week," she said while admiring herself in the mirror.

Aside from its stunning design, the dress held a deeper meaning for the then-bride-to-be.

"I feel like this dress represents the woman I've always wanted to become and now I am," she shared. "Usually you're a girl when you get married. I birthed a kid, I'm almost forty, it feels like a dress you kind of own the world in. I can actually visualize myself in this dress walking down the aisle."

The WWE ambassador also admitted that she didn't think she'd "ever like another bridal gown" after selecting her dream dress during her 2017 engagement to ex John Cena.

"Your other dress is very special and gorgeous. You bought it in a moment that felt right then. I feel like you're a different person than you were four years ago," Brie told Nikki.

Brie, who is married to and shares two children with her husband Bryan Danielson, also said that she's "really proud" of her sister "because it's really hard to disconnect from the past."

Months after Artem and Nikki's Parisian wedding in August, which came after four years of dating, the Total Divas star revealed that the gown from her previous relationship with Cena eventually made the lineup.

"What brides will realize when they start searching for the dress is that what you wear is about you as a woman," she shared in her October cover story for Brides' Wedding Fashion Issue. "It has nothing to do with the person that you're marrying or the people that are attending. It has everything to do with what you've envisioned for yourself and how you feel."

Last month, Artem and Nikki opened up to PEOPLE about the "honest" conversation they had about bringing the piece from the past into their future. "I came to him because I would respect however he would feel with that," Nikki shared. "Artem was just so amazing with it. Not bothered at all."

"Artem knows the kind of woman I am," she continued. "I'm very strong and independent. That dress to me represented who I am and what I loved and my dream."

The Dancing with the Stars dancer agreed. "To me, if I would have had an issue then I think we'll have bigger problems in our relationship," Artem explained to PEOPLE.

Nikki Bella Says I Do four-part wedding special airs Thursdays on E!