Nikki Bella Gives First Close-Up Look at Her Engagement Ring After Artem Chigvintsev's Proposal

Nikki Bella is finally giving fans a close-up look at her gorgeous engagement ring, two months after she accepted fiancé Artem Chigvintsev‘s proposal in November.

In a YouTube video published to her channel The Bella Twins on Saturday, the former WWE star, 36, shared a slew of photos and clips of the “classic” Harry Winston-style ring which features a large rectangular diamond set on a silver band.

Bella also revealed that she had just gotten the ring back after sending it in to be resized.

“Okay, so I finally got my ring back,” she said at the beginning of the clip. “But you know what’s crazy is they didn’t fix the little fixes I need, so it’s still big. It’s not sized and they couldn’t do the reset like I wanted to, so I might be getting this new setting in a month or two.”

“I just wanted to show you how beautiful my ring is … I do love it so much,” she said.

“It just feels good to finally be able to wear my ring!” Bella added.

During an episode of The Bellas Podcast earlier this month, Bella shared that she was “really happy” with her engagement ring, though she needed to make a few tweaks.

“I’m really happy I get to wear my ring. It’s been getting sized and also getting the setting fixed,” Bella told her twin sister Brie Bella. “You know me, I’m a lover of diamonds, and Artem picked out this gorgeous diamond and it’s a very rare diamond.”

“And I really love the shape; it’s very classic,” she continued. “But when I was looking at it I was like, ‘I think it could be set a little different.’ And so the guy was like, ‘Wow, your girl has a really good eye. She’s actually right about the setting’ — just because I felt like it wasn’t showcasing this gorgeous diamond that he picked out.”

Bella and Chigvintsev, a professional dancer, got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November 2019, but didn’t announce the news until months later.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️,” she wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Bella — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement in 2018 — met Chigvintsev, 37, when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup.

The pair made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

“Artem is the first person I’ve been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he’s going to leave me for it,” Bella told Health earlier this month. “We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy.”

“He’s the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet,” she added. “Everyone will tell you how relaxed they feel around him. It’s his aura. I need that because I am a firecracker — he’s my zen!”