“Mama needed the new chapter hairdo,” Nikki Bella said of the new hairstyle

Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off New 'Twin Haircuts' for 'New Chapter'

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are showing off identical haircuts.

The Total Bellas stars, 37, debuted the same new hairstyle on Instagram Tuesday. Nikki and Brie opted for a medium-length bob that settled just below their collarbones. Previously, they had differing, longer hairstyles.

The twins shared several photos on social media of the makeover, revealing that they made the decision to get match haircuts on their weekly "Sister Sunday."

"Twinning Chic Cuts 💇🏽‍♀️ ," Nikki captioned a series of selfies with Brie. She added, "Mama needed the new chapter hairdo."

Brie shared several snaps from a quick trip to Napa Valley, Calif., as well as pictures of the sisters with Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who joined them on the getaway. In the photos, the Dancing With the Stars alum wore an emerald green dress while her sister sported a red dress with flowers on it.

"Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #SisterSunday ... Twin haircuts 💇🏻‍♀️ And a couple stops at some of my favorite places!!" mom to son Buddy Dessert, 11 months, and daughter Birdie Joe, 4, captioned her photos.

The Bellas podcast hosts have had many twinning moments over the years. The duo recently opened up about learning how to embrace their post-baby bodies and experiencing postpartum symptoms together. Last August, Nikki welcomed son Matteo Artemovich within hours of Brie welcoming Buddy.