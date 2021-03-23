Nikita Dragun Grapples with Fame and Fears Getting 'Canceled' in Nikita Unfiltered Season 2 Trailer

As her star rises, Nikita Dragun is learning the pitfalls of being a celebrity, fearing that she'll get "canceled" in PEOPLE's exclusive look at season 2 of Snapchat's original docuseries Nikita Unfiltered.

"My career is bigger than ever," the beauty influencer says in the trailer. "Every single move is blown up, because everyone is watching. ... If I get canceled now, in my career, everything will be over."

It's unclear what controversy she is referring to, but Dragun and other popular internet stars made headlines last summer after throwing parties despite the COVID-19 lockdown. (Dragun later clarified that all her guests were "tested.")

Of course, season 2 also promises plenty of fun for the successful star. "I'm back bi---es! Bigger and badder than ever," she tells PEOPLE in a statement.

After struggling with her feelings for her friend and designer Oscar, Dragun decided to keep their relationship purely platonic at the end of season 1. Now, the 25-year-old influencer looks for new boys as her career takes off.

But with her fame growing, who is a real one — and who just wants the clout?

Full of glamorous outfits and stunning makeup, the season 2 trailer gives fans a sneak peek into Dragun's world beyond Instagram and YouTube. The beauty maven gets real about sussing out fake friends — and reveals two budding romances.

With her heart on the line, Dragun has to choose between the "nice guy" and the "bad boy" while juggling photoshoots and a beauty empire.

"New boys, new craziness, new drama. But baby," Dragun says in the trailer. "I like a challenge."