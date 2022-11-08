Nikita Dragun Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Water on Police After Being Disruptive at Miami Hotel

Nikita Dragun is accused of tossing an open water bottle and "causing the water to hit and spill on" a police officer during a confrontation

By
Published on November 8, 2022 08:51 PM
Influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested Monday night at a hotel in Miami and charged with felony assault of a police officer, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department

Nikita Dragun has been arrested after allegedly "causing a disturbance" at a Miami Beach hotel and tossing water at a responding police officer.

The influencer, 26, was taken into custody after a run-in with local police and staff at The Goodtime Hotel where she was staying Monday night, according to Miami news station WPLG.

A representative for Dragun did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Miami Beach police said in an arrest affidavit, obtained by the outlet, that they received a call about a disruptive guest and responded around 6 p.m.

Nikita Dragun
Nikita Dragun. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Police said, per the outlet, that security guards for the hotel told them that Dragun — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — "had been causing a disturbance for a long period of time and was walking around the pool area unclothed."

She's accused of tossing water on an employee after they tried to address her alleged behavior, responding officers wrote, according to WPLG.

Once at Dragun's hotel room, police said in the affidavit that loud music could be heard coming from inside her room. Police knocked and told Dragun that they were local officers, and she opened the door. The security guard, who also went to Dragun's hotel room with police, told the social media star that she was at risk of being removed, NBC News reported.

That's when she allegedly slammed the door before she reopened it and asked, "Do you want more?" officers said in the affidavit, according to NBC News.

The Goodtime Hotel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

She tossed a water bottle that was already open "causing the water to hit and spill on" the hotel security officer and a policeman, responding officers said in the affidavit, per the outlet. She was then arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

PEOPLE reached out to Miami Beach Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

According to her booking record, Dragun is facing a battery charge against a police officer, as well as charges for disorderly conduct and battery. Her bond was set at $2,000. It has been submitted, however, it's not clear if Dragun has been released.

Dragun has starred on a number of reality shows but rose to fame as a beauty influencer who also gained a large following for her candid discussions about being a transgender woman.

