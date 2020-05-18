Nike Unveils New 'Contactless' Shopping Measures to Make In-Person Retail Safer amid Pandemic

Using the mobile app, shoppers can scan barcodes in the stores to request fitting options and check out themselves when finished

Nike is designing a new norm for its in-person shopping experience amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, Heidi O'Neill, president of consumer and marketplace at Nike, appeared on Good Morning America, telling host Robin Roberts about the athletic-wear company's plans for reopening stores. O'Neill said Nike is "going to great lengths" to ensure employees and customers stay safe when resuming business.

Nike will also, O'Neill said, be introducing "great new services that make shopping easier and safer in the world of social distancing."

"We have 100 percent of our stores open in both South Korea and China, so that's given us a great model to know how to build a playbook to open our stores safely," she said. "We have great cleaning procedures, we disinfect every day, we clean every two hours and more on other surfaces, all of our employees are provided with masks, and we have great social distancing signage in our stores."

The Nike spokesperson added that they have implemented "innovative" new tech that fosters a "contactless" retail interaction for customers.

"We've launched our self-checkout, where you can check out of a store with all of your Nike gear completely in a contactless manor," she said of the mobile app.

Another feature on the Nike app allows customers to scan a mannequin barcode in order to receive information on the outfit, request a size to be sent to a fitting room to try on, or to purchase on the spot.

Earlier this month, Nike announced that it will donate 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment to health care workers around the world in response to the pandemic.

The company partnered with nonprofit Good360 to distribute 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneakers to health care systems and hospitals in major citifies across the U.S., as an "additional 2,500 pairs are being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium,” Nike said in a statement.

Nike closed its retail stores across the U.S. in early March, according to CNBC. The brand operates 384 locations in the U.S. and more than 750 stores internationally.