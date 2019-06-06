Nike Just Introduced Curvy Mannequins

Nike knows that most women aren’t a size 0 — and the company finally got the mannequins to prove it.

The activewear retailer unveiled a line-up of curvy mannequins at its new-and-improved London flagship store Wednesday as part of a special floor dedicated just to women.

NikeTown says its third level now features “a full range of athlete figures” with “multiple plus-sized and para-sport mannequins” for the first time in the store’s history.

The new section also offers extended options for shoppers.

“To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space,” Nike said in a press release, according to CNN.

The introduction of the mannequins comes after Old Navy made a similar announcement in August 2018, and Nordstrom last month.

The move was celebrated on Twitter by many who said the mannequins represented a step in the right direction.

“Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered,” one user wrote.

“This is the first time in my 30 years on Earth I have seen a different shape of mannequin 👏👏👏👏,” another added.

Nike, which launched in 1964, introduced its first “plus-size” collection in 2017, with sizes ranging from a 1X to 3X.

The company sought help from influencers and models Paloma Elesser, Grace Victory, Danielle Vanier and Amanda Bingson in announcing its new line.

“Positive body image and self-confidence is something I advocate, not just for me personally but for every woman and young girl, no matter what their size,” Victory said at the time. “It’s about time real bodies are celebrated.”