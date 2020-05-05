Nike Will Donate 30,000 Cushioned Sneakers to Healthcare Workers amid Coronavirus

The company has partnered with nonprofit Good360 to distribute shoes, socks, apparel and equipment to hospitals and healthcare systems around the world

Nike is thanking healthcare workers around the world by donating 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday, the apparel company — with the help of professional athletes including Joshua Buatsi, Cristina Chirichella, Casey Short and Amandine Henry — announced it partnered with nonprofit Good360 to distribute 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneakers to health care systems and hospitals in major citifies across the US.

Image zoom Nike Air Zoom Pulse Nike

“An additional 2,500 pairs are being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium,” the brand said in a statement.

Launched in December before the coronavirus outbreak, the cushioned Air Zoom Pulse was designed specifically for healthcare workers. The laceless sneaker, marked as the “shoe for everyday heroes,” can withstand hospital conditions and is easy to slip on and off.

“One can think of the Air Zoom Pulse as almost a traditional clog made athletic — all the arch and posture support of that industry favorite is augmented in the Pulse, with a smooth capacity for natural motion,” the brand said in a November release.

Image zoom Healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak Ryan Nach

In addition to donating comfortable shoes, "approximately 95,000 pairs of soccer socks offering mild compression will also be delivered through Good360 for healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City," Nike said on Monday. "Across Europe, Nike has donated nearly 4,000 pairs of shoes and more than 3,500 pieces of sweat-wicking Dri-FIT apparel to more than a dozen hospitals and shelters."

The brand has already donated over 1,000 Nike Sportswear kits with essential items including a water bottle, a drawstring bag, socks and a hat or headband to healthcare workers in New York City (the epicenter of the virus in the US), according to a release.

“Thank you from the bottom my heart for all that you’re doing, all that you’ve scarified," Short, a US professional soccer player, said in a Nike video announcing the initiative. "We are with you."

