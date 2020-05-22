PSA: Nike Has a Few Celeb-Loved Air Jordan Sneakers Left — and Some Are on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Michael Jordan’s iconic sneakers have an impressive celebrity fan club.

ESPN’s new docuseries, The Last Dance, gave viewers a closer look at Air Jordans, the athlete’s namesake sneaker line with Nike and the cult-like following it’s established. Celebrities like Nas, Justin Timberlake, and Spike Lee appear in the 10-episode program to talk about their longtime fandom, but they’re not the only ones obsessed. A-listers like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Cindy Crawford have been spotted wearing the sporty sneakers — and very recently, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since their 1984 debut, millions of shoppers around the globe have purchased the iconic shoes. In fact, their impressive sales far surpassed the brand’s original prediction. “Nike’s expectation, when we signed the deal, was that at the end of the year four, they hoped to sell $3 million worth of Air Jordans,” Michael Jordan’s former agent, David Falk, said in the docuseries. “In year one, we sold $126 million.”

The shoe line started with the style now known as Air Jordan I, which Nike continues to sell in various color combinations and materials. And now, there’s an entire Jordan collection consisting of 30+ sneakers in athletic and casual designs for women, men, and kids. Not to mention, Nike’s ever-growing Jordan assortment includes fitness apparel, athleisure, accessories, and much more.

Kylie Jenner is just one of the many stylish stars to show off their Air Jordans collection, which includes Nike’s (postponed) Air Jordan collaboration with Dior, among other styles. Her Instagram followers no doubt recognize her blue-and-white retro high top Jordans, which she’s paired with everything from sweats to Birkin bags.

Cindy Crawford sported her Air Jordans earlier this month to celebrate the release of the ESPN series. The Illinois native paired her black and blue shoes (a similar style is currently available on Nike) with a Bulls jersey gifted to her by Dennis Rodman.

Celebs like Rihanna and Bella Hadid are also a part of the Air Jordan fan club, often wearing the shoes with casual outfits. Rihanna paired her blue-and-white kicks with denim while Hadid styled hers with black flared jeans and an oversized blazer.

Image zoom Arnold Jerocki/Getty; Pierre Suu/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images

Shoppers are so obsessed with the shoe line that the latest Air Jordan 5 Fire Red sneakers, which Nike debuted in conjunction with The Last Dance premiere, sold out in minutes. But don’t fret! If you want to get your hands on a pair of timeless Air Jordans, there are several options — even some that are on sale — included in our curated shopping list below. They’re available through Nike and Nordstrom, among other stores. (Note that some designs are unisex and offered in men’s and women’s sizes.)

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nike Air Jordan OG Sneaker, $140; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Air Jordan 1 Low, $90; nike.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Air Jordan 1 Mid, $115; nike.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Slip, $53.97 (orig. $90); nike.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Air Jordan 1 Nova XX, $106.97 (orig. $125); nike.com