Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and More Stars Who Loves These Retro Nike Sneakers (Plus, Where to Shop Them for Under $100)

When they’re not strutting down catwalks in Paris, starring in major fashion campaigns, or posing on the cover of Vogue, you can usually find stylish stars Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid wearing the coolest off-duty looks. Their love of ʼ90s-style baguette bags, oversized Levi’s jeans, and cropped cardigans proves that what goes around comes back around in fashion, and the same can be said for their choice in Nike footwear.

Ratajkowski has been known to wear her Nike Cortez sneakers with almost everything, while Jenner, Hadid, and Bieber have been spotted wearing other high-top and designer iterations of classic Nike Jordans on repeat. But one sneaker style they all seem to have in their wardrobe is the brand’s Air Force 1 ʼ07 Sneakers.

Originally released in 1982, this basketball sneaker is the ultimate street style footwear. The Nike Air Force 1 ʼ07s have a chunky rubber sole and all-white leather upper, which makes them perfect to wear with just about anything in your closet. Take a cue from Hailey and wear them with a bold-colored trench coat and jeans, style them with a colorful puffer like Emily or Bella, or go for a full-out ʼ90s look with a sheer collared button-down top and high-waist jeans à la Kendall. No matter how you wear them, these are bound to become your new go-to sneakers for spring.

Looking to get your hands on a pair of the Hollywood-approved shoes? Not only can you buy them for just $90, but you can buy them at Nordstrom! Currently, there are only a few sizes of the women’s style in black in stock, but you can shop a full size range of the men’s all-white ones while you wait.

