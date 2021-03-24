The Silk Face Mask Celebrities Love Is 50% Off with This Hidden Code — for 48 Hours Only

Your growing face mask collection is about to get even bigger. Wearing a face covering to keep ourselves and others safe is just a way of life now, so why not stock up on some chic and skin-friendly options? If you've dealt with mask-related acne or have struggled to find breathable and comfortable masks, it might be time to stock up on some silk ones. Silk masks are designed to be more gentle on the skin, and celebrities agree. Gigi Hadid's go-to mask, the Night Mulberry Silk Face Mask, is currently on sale for 50 percent off, but only for 48 hours.
Night is well-known for its silk pillowcases, so it's no surprise that the brand's 100 percent mulberry silk face masks were quick to become a fan favorite. Since launching nearly a year ago last April, celebrities have jumped to wear the soft face covering. Some other famous fans include Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and Nina Dobrev, to name a few.
Mulberry silk is buttery soft and absorbent so both you and your skin can breathe. Traditional face masks can dry out your skin, have uncomfortable bands around your ears, or fit improperly. The Night face mask features a nose wire so that you can mold it to your exact proportions, and the ear loops are also adjustable. Plus, if you feel like you're in need of some extra protection, there is a space to fit a filter inside. The mask does include seven filters and has a bacterial filtration efficiency of 98.7 percent. And yes, the silk masks are just as easy to wash and keep clean as any other reusable face mask.
Buy It! Night Women's Mulberry Silk Face Mask, $27.50 with code SPRING (orig. $55); discovernight.com
Buy It! Night Women's Mulberry Silk Face Mask, $27.50 with code SPRING (orig. $55); discovernight.com
In even better news, the celeb-loved mask is currently on sale. You can snag both the champagne and blush color options for 50 percent off, but only for the next 48 hours. The code is hidden, but we've got it just for you. At checkout enter the code 'SPRING' to get your discount on the comfortable mask. Hurry, we're sure they'll sell out fast!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor, and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.