The Silk Face Mask Celebrities Love Is 50% Off with This Hidden Code — for 48 Hours Only

Mulberry silk is buttery soft and absorbent so both you and your skin can breathe. Traditional face masks can dry out your skin, have uncomfortable bands around your ears, or fit improperly. The Night face mask features a nose wire so that you can mold it to your exact proportions, and the ear loops are also adjustable. Plus, if you feel like you're in need of some extra protection, there is a space to fit a filter inside. The mask does include seven filters and has a bacterial filtration efficiency of 98.7 percent. And yes, the silk masks are just as easy to wash and keep clean as any other reusable face mask.