Niecy Nash and Her Wife Reveal They Both Have a Tattoo of Another Woman's Name

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts take funny misunderstandings to a whole new level.

During a visit to The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress revealed that, while the duo was dating, there was a little confusion over her real name.

When Nash was telling her future wife that her real name was Carol, Betts, 40, thought she heard "Cora."

"I was calling her Cora for almost two years," Betts revealed. "One day, she said, 'Why do you call me Cora?' And I was like, 'That's your name!' "

"No, it's not!" Nash exclaimed. "I thought it was something that the cool kids called each other in New York on the street!"

So even though "Cora" isn't Nash's real name, Betts still had it tattooed on her neck on what appeared to be the couple's anniversary — and Nash shared video of the special moment to her Instagram on Wednesday.

Jessica Betts tattoo for wife Niecy Nash. Araya Doheny/Getty

Alongside the clip, the Clean House host wrote, "It's up and stuck…. JB, I'm Always & Forever your 'Cora'❤️❤️❤️ @jessicabettsmusic #IYKYK."

The video also includes a segment in which Nash dances around in her bathing suit, showing off a tattoo on her thigh that reads, "Mrs. Cora Betts."

While visiting The Tamron Hall Show, the comedian also discussed the moment when her younger daughter Dia, 22, asked her mom how she identified, admitting that she was "confused" at how to answer.

"Dia, your youngest, really wanted you to label things," host Tamron Hall said to Nash. "We talk so much about LGBTQ+, binary, non-binary, and I know people were asking, well what is Niecy Nash? Is she bisexual...? You were getting these questions."

RELATED VIDEO: Niecy Nash on Which 3 Celebrity Friends She First Told About Her Relationship with Jessica Betts

"How did you discuss it with the kids who were trying to understand?" asked Hall.

"My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?' " Nash recalled, noting that her daughter then asked the question again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress said she told her daughter she identifies as "Black and your mama," as the audience erupted in laughter.