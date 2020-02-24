Niecy Nash Strips Down to a Crystal Thong — and Nothing Else! — for a Sexy 50th Birthday Shoot

Niecy Nash is baring it all in honor of her 50th birthday.

The Claws star shared three sexy photos on Instagram in celebration of her big day, in outfits that showed off her sultry side.

In two photos, the actress wore a crystal-adorned thong with a white button-down shirt draped completely off of her body. In one pic with her backside facing the camera, Nash’s hair was styled in a long braid adorned with crystal hairpins throughout featuring the words, “HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY MS NIEY NASH SLAY BOSS BLESSED HEALED.”

In another black and white photo taken by creative director and photographer Robert Ector, the star turned to the side revealing a hint of side boob and sporting a classic black top hat.

“Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this!” she captioned the photo. “Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning 🎂.”

Nash left a famous Maya Angelou quote beneath one of the other shots of herself: “I’m a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me.”

In a third photo, the star faced with her back to the camera wearing only a pair of black underwear briefs.

Last year Nash opened up about how she found herself often dissecting and insulting every part of her body. “I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to drag myself 😩 — pointing out every ‘flaw,’ every bump, lump, scar, ripple and stretch mark,” she wrote on Instagram.

So instead, she tried a new approach and decided to celebrate her body by posting seven photos of herself in the bathing suit.

“Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but…with all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday,” she said. “Tomorrow I’ma try to keep [that] going … I’m my own #wcw.”

Earlier this month, Nash also got candid about her recent divorce from husband Jay Tucker while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.

The couple revealed that they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage in October. “In this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” they said at the time. “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense.”

The decision, Nash said at the luncheon, was a tough one because so many people had perceived them to be the perfect couple. Even her family had said things to her like, “‘But y’all look so good together…”, “Well, if the man ain’t beating you…”, and “What are you leaving for?”

“The untethering from my family’s beliefs, the internet’s expectations and my marriage ending caused me so much pain,” Nash said, recalling how she had told her family, “‘But what about my happiness?’ “

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Getty

Leaning into that pain helped Nash heal and grow.

“I’m not quite sure why it’s our instinct to run from pain instead of realizing it’s a barometer for all the bulls— we allow,” she said. “I was thinking that maybe if we didn’t see pain as a punishment, we could welcome it with open arms. We can sit with it and take copious notes. For me, pain is ‘putting all things in necessary order.’ It will ultimately stretch you, it will grow you and it will make you better.”

Getting to the other side of it required a few steps, which Nash laid out.

She explained: “Here’s what you do. One, you acknowledge how you feel. Two, you got to know that your feelings are not facts. But rather the fact lies in why you feel the thing in the first place. You got to be transparent.”

“Trust that it is so much easier to walk in your truth than it is to run towards a lie,” she continued. “Make decision about what you now know. You gotta own the part you play, that’s important. You gotta forgive yourself and others. Get professional help if you need it. … You get busy being better for yourself and for all those who are coming after you.”

“The only way to get back was to do the work. I did my work. I put my life back together piece by piece,” Nash said. “I can’t help you do your work but what I can do is invite you to think differently. I can encourage you to walk in your truth, to heal your trauma and live your best damn life.”