Nicole and Sofia Richie Have a Matchy-Matchy Sister Date at the Chanel Show in Paris

Nicole and Sofia Richie closed out Paris Fashion Week in style.

The sisters both attended the Chanel presentation on Tuesday — and they chose coordinating Chanel looks to sit front row.

Sofia opted for a bright blue plaid mini dress look, with button and belted detailing, while Nicole, 41, chose a dark-blue jumpsuit with a jacket. Both Richies completed their looks with black heels, a chainstrap bag and coordinating black sunglasses.

On Instagram, Sofia, 24, showed off their glam sister day, including pictures and videos in the City of Light. On both her grid and in her Instagram Stories, Sofia documented their outing, including sharing a picture of the two of them with the caption, "Obsessed w you @nicolerichie."

Sofia Richie/Instagram

As if one matchy-matchy moment wasn't enough, though, the sisters stepped out in coordinated black coats, too. In her Instagram captioned, "Soeurs" (French for sisters), Sofia showed off their second matching moment. While Sofia's black coat has a classic silhouette, Nicole's has a little more drama with the addition of a fur collar.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Richie sisters were in Paris just a few months ago to celebrate Sofia's bachelorette ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grainge. In a photo shared to Instagram in October, Richie smiled in a set of chic pajamas, surrounded by pink and silver balloons.

"Ready for the best week with my people," she captioned the post.

On her Instagram Stories, the model captured behind-the-scenes photos of the romantic décor such as the "Miss to Mrs." pillowcases, ring-shaped cake and bedazzled shot glasses.

The Nudestix beauty director even shared a selfie of herself and her sister Nicole wearing their bachelorette accessories of choice — NSFW headbands.

"Omg…we have a theme," Sofia wrote.

Nicole poked fun at their theme, sharing her own glam photos on Instagram wearing the NSFW headbands, writing, "Who said Paris fashion week was over?"

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia later celebrated her bridal shower with her sister by her side earlier this year. Against a dreamy backdrop, Sofia celebrated with her friends and family ahead of her upcoming nuptials.

Thrown by her godmother Shelleylyn Brandler, the party included pastel hues and tons of food.

The tablescape included several cakes and desserts — including a light pink cake that read "Sofia & Elliot" — which Brandler shared on her catering company's Instagram, TaDa Catering.