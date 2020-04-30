Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Recreates Her Iconic Jersey Shore Pouf Hairstyle in TikTok Video

The Jersey Shore star looked like she went back in time to 2009 in her Flip the Switch TikTok challenge

Snooki's back in the building!

More than a decade after the first season of Jersey Shore premiered on MTV and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's signature pouf hairstyle became a pop culture sensation, the reality star, 32, recreated her iconic look for TikTok.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Polizzi joined in on the viral Flip the Switch dance challenge, where she first filmed herself dancing in a mirror to Drake's "Nonstop" wearing her usual go-to outfit: a The Snooki Shop tank, sweats, no makeup and her hair pulled into a half-up ponytail. Then, once Drake the lyric “Look, I just flipped a switch (Flipped, flipped)" in the song, Polizzi flipped off the lights, flipped them back on and revealed her totally transformed look.

Looking like she traveled back in time to 2009, the star got decked out in the Guidette gear she used to wear to go clubbing at Karma down the shore. Polizzi popped on a leopard print top, oversized sunglasses, crimson lipstick and of course, put her hair up in the famous pouf.

She even spritzed on plenty of Aussie hairspray just like she used to do in the Jersey Shore house before a night out.

RELATED PHOTOS: A-Rod & J.Lo, Reese Witherspoon and the Rest of the A-List Celebs You Should Be Following on TikTok

Polizzi reflected on her signature hairstyle in a interview with Glamour in Dec. 2019. "It was definitely a Jersey thing. If you came to Jersey Shore — or really, Jersey at all — in 2007 through 2009, that was the hairstyle all the girls were wearing," the star said. "It was like a big thing. And if you didn’t wear a pouf, then you weren’t Jersey enough."

Image zoom Albert Michael/Startraks

The star told PEOPLE in Sept. 2010 that after years of rocking the pouf, she was ready to move on to different, more grown-up hairstyles.

“I want to look more mature," she said at the time. "The pouf — I’ve been wearing it since I was 16, so why not switch it up?"