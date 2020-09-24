Behind the Glam! See How Nicole Scherzinger Gets Ready for Every Episode of The Masked Singer
Each week, Scherzinger's glam team is taking PEOPLE inside the judge's dressing room. Find out the inspiration behind each look, a breakdown of her hair, makeup and more
Week 1: The Dress
Nicole's stylist, celebrity favorite Jessica Paster, tells PEOPLE that she "wanted to go dramatic and sexy" with this fuchsia Ronny Kobo dress. "I love the fun play on color in this look. On Nicole's skin tone this was such a great color. I love the Christian Louboutin shoes that add another dimension in this look with the interesting pattern."
Paster accessorized with Carbon and Hyde rings, Jacquie Aiche earrings and body chains and undergarments by Nippies.
Week 1: The Hair
Nicole's outfit helped celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brooke settle on glamorous loose waves. "Nicole is such a chameleon," Brooke tells PEOPLE. "She is a natural beauty that can also transform into a glamazon. The wardrobe this season is truly the highlight and inspired me to create soft classic silhouettes that framed her stunning features."
"For the premier look I wanted to compliment the unique detail of the shoulders on her dress. We chose to create soft 'water' waves using Biolage All in One Leave-In to protect and prime her hair from heat. Then pumped up the volume that carved around her face and just skimmed her waist using Biolage Waterless Clean and Full Dry Shampoo. The perfect balance to the exaggerated dress shape."
Week 1: The Makeup
Celebrity makeup artist Kathy Jeung says Nicole is one of her "all time favorite faces" to work with." For the premiere episode, she did "a softly bronzed, fluttery lash eye look with a pop of juicy lip stain to compliment the dress."
For the face, she used Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Primer and her "newest favorite foundation" Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Natural Glow Foundation. To perfect the look, she counted on Smashbox Cosmetics Photo Finish Foundation Primer, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, Shiseido Translucent Loose Powder, NARS Exposed Cheek Palette, Fenty Matchstix along the hairline, jaw and hollow of cheeks for contour and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand applied with the wide end of a Beauty Blender sponge on top of the cheekbones.
To make the eyes pop Jeung applied Artemes Lashes and Givenchy Phenomen’Eyes Mascara Waterproof "for ultra-length and full extension." To give Nicole her bronzed eye look, she used Dior Backstage Eye Palette in 003 Amber Neutrals & Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Palette.
And to finish the look, she applied Buxom Plumping Lip Liner in "Daily Danger" and the glossy lip stain MAC COSMETICS Versicolour Varnish in "No Interruptions."