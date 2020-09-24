Behind the Glam! See How Nicole Scherzinger Gets Ready for Every Episode of The Masked Singer

Nicole's stylist, celebrity favorite Jessica Paster, tells PEOPLE that she "wanted to go dramatic and sexy" with this fuchsia Ronny Kobo dress. "I love the fun play on color in this look. On Nicole's skin tone this was such a great color. I love the Christian Louboutin shoes that add another dimension in this look with the interesting pattern."

Paster accessorized with Carbon and Hyde rings, Jacquie Aiche earrings and body chains and undergarments by Nippies.