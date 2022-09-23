Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Which 'Masked Singer' Judge Takes the Longest to Get Glam

Unlike The Masked Singer contestants, the judges' faces are on full display.

Therefore, there's an added emphasis on their glam — which is why Nicole Scherzinger chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about her own beauty routine, while revealing which of her fellow panelists takes the longest to get ready.

"So I start the day before," Scherzinger confidently tells PEOPLE before quickly noting that she was only joking. But seriously, the singer reveals that it takes her around "two to three hours" from start to finish.

Although she proudly states that she works with "the best hairstylist in the business," Scherzinger's process is a lengthy one due to her many duties as judge on show day — therefore, she's "always starting and stopping."

Here's Scherzinger's breakdown: "I come in, I start to prep the hair. Then I go to a prep meeting with producers. I performed on the show this year, so then I've got to go to soundcheck or I've got to go to rehearsals if we need onstage." Finally, she returns to the chair to complete the look.

While that may seem like an exhausting schedule, the singer admits that it's one of the aspects of her job on The Masked Singer that she loves the most. Specifically, her hair routine.

"There's so much time, energy and thought put into it behind the scenes. I love the show because I get to experiment with a lot of different hairstyles," Scherzinger says. "I try to change it up all the time."

Thanks to her partnership with Hot Tools, the longtime fan of the professional hairstyling brand has been able to achieve some of her favorite looks with the use of their latest products. "They're the newest tools out with the newest technology," the singer explains. "I think it's revolutionary and brilliant."

In fact, Scherzinger made sure to note that the styling tools can be used on extensions and wigs, as well — two hair accessories that she incorporates into her Masked Singer outfits this season, particularly referencing her semifinal 'fit.

"I feel like that outfit is super chic and reminds me a little bit of Cher," the singer reveals. "That's where I used my Hot Tools SteamStyler. We added some extensions. I decided to go with a long ponytail. Super sleek!"

Furthermore, Scherzinger raved about the QuietAir Power Dryer that she uses prior to achieving her beach waves or healthy, sleek do. Not only is it quiet to use, but it dries your hair quickly — a detail that's crucial for the judge and her busy show-day schedule.

Despite the high-tech tools and their time-saving benefits, Scherzinger still admits that "it's definitely the girls" who take the longest to get ready before a Masked Singer taping. "Guys always have it so easy."

She continues, "I think Ken [Jeong] just shows up and puts on a jacket and I think Robin [Thicke] walks in pretty last minute as well. They're not too fussy... I think Robin's more fussy than Ken," she says with a laugh. "Obviously, it's Robin Thicke and his glorious locks of hair!"

After thinking out loud and talking it through, Scherzinger reached a final verdict: "I think Jenny [McCarthy] actually takes the longest." She adds, "But maybe that's just because she's better with her time."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.