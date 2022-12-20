Nicole Scherzinger Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation: 'Let's Get This Week Started Right'

Nicole Scherzinger is debuting a new look!

The Masked Singer judge and Pussycat Dolls singer took her tresses from chest-length straight to chin-length with curls Monday, while mouthing the lyrics to the James Brown soul classic "I Feel Good" on Instagram.

"Let's get this week started right. I hope y'all are feeling good!" Scherzinger captioned the clip, which also showed her going from makeup-free to fully made-up in a white robe.

"You literally ALWAYS have the best transitions," commented one of her social media followers in response to her chic new look.

In September, Scherzinger, 44, chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about her "two to three-hour" beauty routine during filming for The Masked Singer.

Although she proudly stated that she worked with "the best hairstylist in the business" on the show, Scherzinger's process was a long one due to her "always starting and stopping" as a result of her many duties as a judge.

"I come in, I start to prep the hair. Then I go to a prep meeting with producers," Scherzinger revealed about her daily schedule. "I performed on the show this year, so then I've got to go to soundcheck or I've got to go to rehearsals if we need onstage."

It was only after this that she could return to the chair and complete her look.

Nicole Scherzinger. Nicole Sherzinger/instagram

While that may seem like an exhausting schedule, the singer admitted that her hair routine was one aspect of her job on The Masked Singer she loved the most.

"I love the show because I get to experiment with a lot of different hairstyles," Scherzinger said. "I try to change it up all the time."

Scherzinger also admitted that she and Jenny McCarthy "definitely" took far longer to get ready for the show than the male judges.

"Guys always have it so easy," she told PEOPLE. "I think Ken [Jeong] just shows up and puts on a jacket and I think Robin [Thicke] walks in pretty last minute as well. They're not too fussy... I think Robin's more fussy than Ken," she added with a laugh. "Obviously, it's Robin Thicke and his glorious locks of hair!"

After thinking out loud and talking it through, Scherzinger reached a final verdict: "I think Jenny [McCarthy] actually takes the longest." She added, "But maybe that's just because she's better with her time."