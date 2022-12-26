Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Christmas with 'Ohana Ugly Sweater' Party in Hawaii

Nicole Scherzinger enjoyed some fun in the sun this holiday season.

On Monday, the Pussycat Dolls alum, 44, posed for some photos with her sister Keala Leemon and family, each donning their takes on the ugly Christmas sweater trend, in front of beautiful palm trees and a gorgeous blue ocean view.

"Happy Slothmas. Ready for that ohana Ugly Sweater Christmas Party!" Scherzinger wrote in the caption.

For the festivities, Scherzinger wore a fuzzy navy blue sweater printed with a sloth wearing a Santa hat, while her sister opted for a red t-shirt with "Santa Baby" in white letters. Both sisters adjusted their wardrobe for the tropical weather, rocking jean shorts and skirts with sandals.

Throughout the holiday, Scherzinger shared photos of family members wearing their ugly Christmas sweaters on her Instagram story.

Scherzinger traveled to her native Hawaii for the holidays, where she posted a photo of herself enjoying an "epic Christmas morning sunrise hike" to start her day. She previously prepared for the holidays with a chic new chin-length hairstyle last week.

"Let's get this week started right. I hope y'all are feeling good!" Scherzinger wrote on Instagram, revealing the transformation.

The trip came after Scherzinger wrapped up her eighth season as a judge on the Fox reality singing competition The Masked Singer in November.

Her last trip home was chronicled during the season 2 finale of Secret Celebrity Renovation in September, when she surprised her grandparents with a special home transformation.

Scherzinger credited her grandparents, whom she calls "Tutu" and "Papa," with introducing her to the world of singing and dancing, as well as helping raise her during her younger years.

"It's a bit scary," she said in a confessional during the episode. "I've never picked up a sledgehammer." But that didn't stop her from enjoying herself, as she shouted during the demolition: "Here goes nothing!"

"This is for you Tut! This is for you Papa!" Scherzinger proclaimed while smashing the wall.