Nicole Richie Talks 'High Emotions' During Season 3 of 'Making the Cut' : 'There Are Some Heavier Days'

Nicole Richie is spilling the tea on Season 3 of Making the Cut!

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the finale episode of Season 3 of the Prime Video series, the fashion designer discussed the recent tension surrounding the judges and contestants in the show.

In episode 5, titled "Festival Wear", her costar judge Jeremy Scott expressed his frustration over the contestants' designs and became visibly upset during his critique of Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni. The reaction left some of the designers in tears.

James Clark/Amazon Studios

"You really left us with nothing," he said. "So yes, I'm pissed off! It's frustrating! All the accessible look was s–t. It was unrealistic or not well-made."

Reflecting on the particular episode, Richie, 40, said, "I was there, and what I can say is that we did have some downtime after that."

"Obviously, there was a lot of very high emotions, and I know that everybody shows up to that set invested and understanding how much money is on the table, and that Amazon is on the table," she explained. "And also just knowing how incredibly talented these designers are and what they're capable of. So it comes with all of the things. There are lighter days and there are some heavier days."

In August, the acclaimed Prime Video series led by hosts and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, returned for its third season on the streaming service.

Like in previous cycles, each week, designers from around the world are tasked with creating two designs — an "accessible look" and a "runway look" — which they will present in a fashion show. The winner's accessible look, with additional color options and companion pieces, will be available for viewers to purchase on Amazon in the Making the Cut store.

With talent spanning from the United States, England, Canada, Brazil, China and Switzerland, this season is the most competitive yet. In addition to Zamboni, the other featured designers include: Chyanne Morgan (Watts, Los Angeles, California); Curtis Cassell (Brooklyn, New York); Emily Bargeron (Savannah, Georgia); Gabriella Meyer (Chicago, Illinois); Georgia Hardinge (London, England); Jeanette Limas (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (Montreal, Canada); Rafael Chaouiche (Curitiba, Brazil); Sienna Li (Harbin, China).

"It's always so exciting to just look at the runways and watch," Richie told PEOPLE of the show. "For me, personally, every time we are there, and we're watching the pieces walk down the runway, and they're just on this amazing stage behind a big, incredible backdrop, it's really moving to see."

"Just between the colors, and the music, and obviously the clothes and the pieces," she said. "And I think each week as we get to know the designers more and more, and really understand who they are, being attached to their brand and what they're creating is just really exciting every week."

When it comes to what she's seeking in the contestants, Richie shared "We're looking for [someone] who can really be a global brand," adding that "there's truly so much that goes into that."

Noting that "all of the contestants are amazing designers," she added, " So, of course, you're talented, that's why you're here. So what we're looking for is, for example, [someone] who can take notes, and who can really understand how to relate to the masses but also not lose their signature? Who is able to really take control of their social media brand? We want to hear their ideas of what they're going to do because there's $1 million on the table."

"So, for us, we're like, what are your plans to do with the money? Where are you going to use it?" she continued. "There's all of that behind the scenes of really building a brand, and I think that's what this show is so great in showcasing is that you of course have to be an amazing designer, but you also have to be business savvy, and really roll with whatever is coming your way, which is parallel to what happens in real life, too."