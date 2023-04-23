Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Photo of Sister Sofia on Her Wedding Day: 'I Love You More Than Anything'

Nicole Richie is one proud big sister!

The fashion designer, 41, celebrated younger sibling Sofia Richie's wedding to Elliot Grainge with a post shared on Instagram Sunday.

"I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," Nicole captioned an image, which shows her fixing Sofia's wedding veil as the two daughters of music star Lionel Richie look lovingly at each other.

In the comments section, some of Nicole's famous friends reacted to the sweet sisterly moment.

"Beautiful ❤️," wrote The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, as Lily Aldridge commented: "😍😍😍😍." Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, added a single red heart emoji.

Sofia, 24, said "I do" to music executive Grainge on Saturday in Antibes, France, where Nicole was in attendance alongside others, including her husband, Joel Madden, as well as Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Guests dined poolside at Eden Roc following the ceremony, where a jazz trio including piano, bass and drums were set up. There was a nearly 200-yard walk from the hotel to the canopy awning, where the service was held.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Amy Sussman/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Sofia announced the couple's engagement in April 2022 on Instagram, sharing two photos of the romantic moment. "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the image.

Ahead of the weekend nuptials, Nicole and Sofia posed for a photograph together at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Friday.

Nicole wore a leaf-green full-length dress as she placed an arm around her model sister, who was dressed in a high-necked traditional white gown.