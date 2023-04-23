Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Photo of Sister Sofia on Her Wedding Day: 'I Love You More Than Anything'

Sofia Richie said "I do" to music executive Elliot Grainge on Saturday in Antibes, France

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on April 23, 2023 02:33 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on November 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Richie is one proud big sister!

The fashion designer, 41, celebrated younger sibling Sofia Richie's wedding to Elliot Grainge with a post shared on Instagram Sunday.

"I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," Nicole captioned an image, which shows her fixing Sofia's wedding veil as the two daughters of music star Lionel Richie look lovingly at each other.

In the comments section, some of Nicole's famous friends reacted to the sweet sisterly moment.

"Beautiful ❤️," wrote The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, as Lily Aldridge commented: "😍😍😍😍." Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, added a single red heart emoji.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie are seen heading to 'the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week' on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Sofia, 24, said "I do" to music executive Grainge on Saturday in Antibes, France, where Nicole was in attendance alongside others, including her husband, Joel Madden, as well as Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Guests dined poolside at Eden Roc following the ceremony, where a jazz trio including piano, bass and drums were set up. There was a nearly 200-yard walk from the hotel to the canopy awning, where the service was held.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Amy Sussman/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Sofia announced the couple's engagement in April 2022 on Instagram, sharing two photos of the romantic moment. "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the image.

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Richie Reveals She's Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge: 'Magical Day'

Ahead of the weekend nuptials, Nicole and Sofia posed for a photograph together at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Friday.

Nicole wore a leaf-green full-length dress as she placed an arm around her model sister, who was dressed in a high-necked traditional white gown.

