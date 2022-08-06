Nicole Richie Says She's 'Proud and Horny' for Husband Joel Madden amid His New 'Ink Master' Gig

Nicole Richie can't get enough of her husband after his latest accomplishment!

On Friday, the 40-year-old TV personality and fashion designer celebrated Joel Madden's announcement that he is joining the cast of Ink Master on Paramount Plus.

"I'm very excited to be joining on for the next season and chapter of @inkmaster on @paramountplus," he wrote alongside a photoshoot snap. "can't wait to get started with this crew @nikkohurtado @ryanashleymalarkey @amijames1"

In response, Richie shared the post on her Instagram Story, hilariously writing that she was "proud and horny."

Madden, 43, and Richie tied the knot on Dec. 11, 2010. The pair are also mom and dad to 14-year-old daughter Harlow and 12-year-old son Sparrow.

Though Richie is loving her husband amid his upcoming project, Cameron Diaz, 49, who is married to Madden's twin brother Benji Madden, recently explained why she's not attracted to Joel.

During an episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in September, the Charlie's Angels actress discussed first meeting Benji through Joel and Nicole.

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," Diaz explained.

"I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?' " Diaz continued, while her business partner and fellow guest on the podcast, Katherine Power, chimed in, "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother."

"They're not the same, they're so different," Diaz said. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

She then further recalled their first encounter — "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.' "

"But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life,' " she gushed.

Benji tied the knot with the Bad Teacher star in 2015, and the couple later welcomed their first baby — daughter Raddix Madden — in December 2019.