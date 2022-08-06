Nicole Richie Says She's 'Proud and Horny' for Husband Joel Madden amid His New 'Ink Master' Gig

Madden said he's "very excited" to host the forthcoming season of Ink Master in a post shared to his Instagram Friday

By
Published on August 6, 2022 12:52 AM
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Nicole Richie can't get enough of her husband after his latest accomplishment!

On Friday, the 40-year-old TV personality and fashion designer celebrated Joel Madden's announcement that he is joining the cast of Ink Master on Paramount Plus.

"I'm very excited to be joining on for the next season and chapter of @inkmaster on @paramountplus," he wrote alongside a photoshoot snap. "can't wait to get started with this crew @nikkohurtado @ryanashleymalarkey @amijames1"

Nicole Richie's IG Story
Nicole Richie/instagram

In response, Richie shared the post on her Instagram Story, hilariously writing that she was "proud and horny."

Madden, 43, and Richie tied the knot on Dec. 11, 2010. The pair are also mom and dad to 14-year-old daughter Harlow and 12-year-old son Sparrow.

Though Richie is loving her husband amid his upcoming project, Cameron Diaz, 49, who is married to Madden's twin brother Benji Madden, recently explained why she's not attracted to Joel.

Benji Madden Cameron Diaz
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. Donato Sardella/Getty

During an episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in September, the Charlie's Angels actress discussed first meeting Benji through Joel and Nicole.

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," Diaz explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge Share Engagement Party Photos (Including Funny Family Shots)

"I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?' " Diaz continued, while her business partner and fellow guest on the podcast, Katherine Power, chimed in, "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother."

"They're not the same, they're so different," Diaz said. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

She then further recalled their first encounter — "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life,' " she gushed.

Benji tied the knot with the Bad Teacher star in 2015, and the couple later welcomed their first baby — daughter Raddix Madden — in December 2019.

Related Articles
NICOLE RICHIE. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en
Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge Share Engagement Party Photos (Including Funny Family Shots)
Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Explains Why She's Not Attracted to Husband Benji Madden's Twin: 'They're Not the Same'
Benji Madden; Cameron Diaz
Benji Madden Dedicates Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Wife Cameron Diaz: 'Loyal and Unconditional'
Derrick Kosinski
'The Challenge' 's Derrick Kosinski Marries Nicole Gruman: 'See You at the Altar'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
Cameron Diaz Was 'Encouraged' to 'Unretire' by Husband Benji Madden: She's 'Excited' (Source)
Chris Pratt; Arnold Schwarzenegger
Celebrities You Forgot Were In-Laws
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return in Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx: 'I Can't Frickin Wait'
Huma Abedin, Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper
14 Times Celebrities Played Matchmaker
YO GABBA CREW
The Richie-Maddens
Lionel Richie, U.S. singer-songwriter, during a live concert performance at Wembley Arena, London, England, Great Britain, May 1987.
Lionel Richie's Life in Photos
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 14th birthday
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Sarah Levy
Who Is Sarah Levy's Husband? All About Graham Outerbridge
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdwQFKRIYzi/ teddysphotos Verified Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x; Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
Celebs Who Were Really, Really Good at Keeping Their Baby News a Secret
Celeb Wedding Officiants
Celebs Who Officiated Other Stars' Weddings
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Sarah Levy Pregnant
'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Expecting First Baby with Husband Graham Outerbridge