Nicole Richie’s Secret to a Happy Home: New Home Fragrances and Journals She Designed Herself

Nicole Richie believes in the power of surrounding yourself with a sweet scent!

The designer, 37, is expanding her House of Harlow 1960 line with the release of home fragrances and paper goods, out this week exclusively at Saks Off 5th, and PEOPLE has the first look.

“I love decor and wanted to start with an edited assortment, pieces essential to creating a home and speak to the House of Harlow 1960 aesthetic,” she said of the line, which includes candles, diffusers, stationery and journals, starting at $25.

Creating home goods is similar to designing fashion, she noted, which is why her signature look of vintage cool is incorporated in the line through arrowheads, artful trees and graphic prints in autumnal hues of marigold, emerald and black and gold.

“When designing these pieces, I thought about what scents inspire me and what moods they create, just as I approach designing my other collections,” she said.

“Each piece features a bold design so I love putting them in the focal point of my favorite rooms and letting the scents fill the space,” she told PEOPLE.

One of her favorites in the new lineup is the journal, which comes in three colors. “The journal is not only great for writing down your thoughts or to do lists, but it’s also a beautiful piece to put on display,” she said.

The line is available at saksoff5th.com starting today. Scroll down to see the full collection.

Candles (10 oz.), $30 each; saksoff5th.com House of Harlow