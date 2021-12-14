Nicole Richie Wears Glam Gold Gown for Solo Holiday Photo: 'My Family Forgot... But I Didn't'

Nicole Richie is the star of her own solo holiday card photo this year

Nicole Richie doesn't need any help getting into the holiday spirit.

When the holiday card shoot is forgotten in the Richie-Madden household, the matriarch of the family knows just how to save the situation.

The fashion designer and former reality star, 40, decided to go glam for her own celebratory holiday shoot, wearing a gorgeous gold gown and posing solo without husband Joel Madden, 42, and daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 12.

Richie snapped some stunning photos sitting in a metallic gold, pleated Oscar de la Renta dress with long sleeves, a billowing skirt and matching pumps. She cheekily captioned the Instagram, "My family forgot to take a holiday photo this year… but i didn't 💅🏽."

The star's friends loved her no-nonsense approach to the annual family holiday card. "Exactly as it should be," commented Jennifer Garner. Added Zoe Saldana, "Always stunning."

Richie's younger sister Sofia Richie said, "Head huncho 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Earlier this fall, Richie opened up to PEOPLE about her passion for the holiday season, including how soon they start decorating their home. "We go really big during the holidays. And by holidays, I mean, October 1st," she joked.

"The decorations come out and then I've got Thanksgiving boxes and then I do Christmas the day after Thanksgiving is over," Richie added. "So, we go really big over here."

Spending time with family makes the season extra-special, the star said. "I do something with my friends as adults, and then my kids like to do teenage things with their friends and they don't want us around so it's now become two separate events."