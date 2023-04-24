Nicole Richie Wore 2 Daring — and Sexy! — Designer Gowns for Sister Sofia's Wedding

Nicole Richie didn't hold back on the looks for her sister's big weekend.

The Simple Life alum sported two daring designer looks for Sofia Richie's South of France wedding to music industry executive Elliot Grainge, which she showed off on her Instagram to her 6.9 million followers.

In the scenic pictures, Richie, 41, first modeled her dramatic archive Donna Karan dress that she wore for the ceremony, which formed an asymmetrical shape with a pointy shoulder accent and trailed off into a train. She completed the all-black goth glam look with a sleek slicked-back hairstyle, soft smokey eye and dangly diamond earrings.

In the second photo, Richie showed off her glamorous green gown she wore for the rehearsal dinner with the backdrop of a sunset-lit French property and complementary-to-the-look lush greenery.

Nicole Richie/Instagram

For the second look (that she wore first), the House of Harlow creative director wore a sheer green Alberta Ferretti gown featuring leaf embroidery strategically covering her chest and hips, leaving the rest of the dress see-through. She added platform heels and covered up with an oversized thin brown jacket. As for glam, she wore her hair down in a middle part and opted for dark eye makeup.

In the comment section, friends and fans alike raved over her outfits. Paris Hilton wrote, "Stunning!!!!😍," while a fan chimed in, "she's such a dream in green," and Lily Aldridge commented, "Stopppppp so gorgeeeeeee."

Nicole Richie/Instagram

On top of posting her two wedding outfits, Richie also posted a sweet photo and message for her sister on her big day.

"I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," Nicole captioned a photo, which showed her fixing her sister's wedding veil as the two daughters of music star Lionel Richie look lovingly at each other.

Sofia, 24, said "I do" to music executive Grainge on Saturday in Antibes, France, where Nicole was in attendance alongside others, including her husband, Joel Madden, as well as Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum.