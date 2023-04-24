Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'

Sofia Richie wed music executive Elliot Grainge in a luxurious ceremony in Antibes, France, on Saturday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on April 24, 2023
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Photo: Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie's wedding-weekend wardrobe included earrings made with extra love by her sister Nicole Richie!

The model and influencer, 24, tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge on April 22, during an opulent ceremony held in Antibes, France, with close friends and family.

For the luxurious ultra glam affair, Sofia wore three custom Chanel gowns, including an elegant floor-length gown designed with beaded fringe and a tier silhouette that she wore to the rehearsal dinner the night before the couple's nuptials.

Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie/Instagram

The dress was made even more sentimental thanks to the Simple Life alum, 41, who designed a bespoke pair of diamond raindrop earrings from her label House of Harlow 1960 for her sister's milestone.

In new Instagram Stories shared by Nicole on Monday, the bride is seen wearing the jewelry with a slicked-back bun.

"Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget," Nicole captioned the photo.

The next three snapshots show Nicole, dressed in a pinstripe dress and black sandals, putting the earrings on Sofia and the two daughters of music star Lionel Richie embracing each other.

Sofia reposted the last photo, writing, "I love you more than life."

Sofia's bridal capsule also housed a halter-neck mermaid gown with flower embossing, white sequins and beading (worn for her walk down the aisle) and a flirty afterparty mini dress (inspired by the gown originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1993).

"I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!" she said to Vogue of her outfits during her fitting.

Over the weekend, Nicole also shared a sweet Instagram photo of her fixing Sofia's wedding veil. "I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Other stars in attendance at the picturesque event were the "Hello" singer, Nicole's husband andJoel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, plus Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum.

