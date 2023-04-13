Nicole Richie, Ciara, Elsa Hosk and Revolve's Raissa Gerona Share Festival Fashion Must-Haves (Exclusive)

The countdown to Revolve Festival is on!

On Saturday, the brand will kick off its annual two-day soirée outside of the Coachella music festival grounds in Indio, California. In its sixth year, Revolve Festival draws some of the biggest names across entertainment, and in the past it has featured performances by the likes of Cardi B, Post Malone and Jack Harlow.

In preparation for the weekend, friends of the brand — Nicole Richie, Ciara and Elsa Hosk, as well as Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona — are sharing with PEOPLE all of their festival fashion must-haves and tips to beat the desert heat.

Whether your style is tomboy chic or vintage vixen, there's something for everyone in the four women's festival picks and in Revolve's 2023 festival shop.

Nicole Richie

Among the three must-have festival pieces in the House of Harlow 1960 designer's suitcase is a pair of vintage sunglasses, SuperGoop Sunblock and the Moreau Maxi Dress from her band.

Her biggest festival style tip? "Don't try to dress like everyone else. Keep it expressive and authentic to you," she says.

Nicole Richie. Daniel Yoon (REVOLVE)

Like with anything she does, Richie takes a "live and enjoy" approach to the heat. "Let go of trying to control anything," she says.

When she thinks of her favorite Coachella memories, Richie says they're all from a time before "social media existed."

Back then, "we really took the weekend to a level 10, and the memories live within the people who were there," she says. "What a time."

Ciara

In the musician's suitcase this year will be pieces that "channel" her "tomboy chic vibe," including the white sunglasses she wore in her "Da Girls" video.

Along with multiple pairs of "cool sunglasses," she'll also bring her 100 percent silk LITA by Ciara Soiree Wide Leg Pant from her collection with Revolve. "They are the perfect light pant for slipping over a bathing suit and heading to a show," she says.

To complete her looks, Ciara plans to incorporate buckets hats. "I am really into bold, bright-colored bucket hats at the moment," she says.

Though Ciara says she has moments where she likes to "get really glamorous and sexy" with her style, she plans to add a little "edge" to her Coachella outfits.

"If I do a sexy top, I will balance it with combat boots," she says.

Ciara. courtesy ciara

As a performer, Ciara is "no stranger to sweat," so the desert heat won't slow her down.

"I have always been a fan of Degree, it's been my secret sauce for years," she says. "Their new Unlimited by Degree collection has Smart Adapt technology that gives you the confidence to stay dry and fresh especially in the hot desert."

As for her favorite Coachella memory, Ciara says it's when she got to perform with DJ and producer R3hab during his set at the festival in 2015. "The energy was incredible, and we had so much fun together," she says.

Raissa Gerona

Three items Gerona plans to pack for the festival this year are a "comfy, closed-toe" pair of Dr. Martens to wear from day to night, an on-trend long denim skirt and, of course, sunscreen.

In addition to sunscreen, Gerona says it's so important to "bring a hat" and "hydrate, hydrate, hydrate" when out in the desert.

"Dress comfortably but make sure to add a little flavor to your outfit," she says of her style advice. "It is festival fashion, after all, and it's all about being yourself and having fun."

Raissa Gerona. Amber Asaly

While Gerona says she has "so many" favorite Coachella memories, at the top of her list is Cardi B's surprise performance with Offset at Revolve Festival in 2019. She also will never forget Chance the Rapper coming on as a "last-minute performer" at Revolve Festival the year prior.

Perhaps one of her favorite moments of all though is that every year when Revolve Festival ends on Sunday evening, the "entire team comes together to celebrate," she says. "It's the best feeling to know we did something incredible together."

Elsa Hosk

Like Gerona, one of Hosk's must-haves is a "pair of great boots for walking, that are durable and chic and go with everything."

"I recently got a pair of black distressed Miu Miu motorcycle boots that I'll pack because they'll be perfect with everything," she says.

Since desert nights can get cold, Hosk also plans to pack her sage green oversized denim shirt from her Helsa brand.

"It's cool over everything as a styling element, perfect for Coachella and also keeps you warm at night," she says. "It doesn't scream 'hippie' but more desert cool, which is always my Coachella vibe."

Elsa Hosk. Amber Asalay

Finally, Hosk says she'll pack her Paco Rabanne mixed metal skirt to pair with an oversized white T-shirt and her Miu Miu motorcycle boots.

"My Coachella style is more sexy than my normal style," she says. "Showing my legs makes me feel free and cool, so I always have a pair of boots, and a pop of color or sparkle. I don't think it's really that different from my normal style just a bit more desert and a bit more fun. It's more desert cool meets festival."

Though she admits it's "hard" to beat the heat, she'll try out a "mini fan" to keep her cool this year.

For Hosk, her favorite Coachella memory took place at Revolve Festival last year.

"I got set up in this amazing house that I was going to share with my friends from Europe, and since they ended up not making it, I had this huge house all to myself," she says. "I decided to bring my baby and my boyfriend, who also happened to have his parents, his brother and his kids vacationing in the U.S. from England. We invited them to stay with us, and it was the best trip I've ever had at Coachella, coming back from the best gigs to all the kids jumping in the pool, barbecuing, connecting with each other, having big movie nights and, of course, taking the parents and their kids to the festival for the first time. It was magic."

