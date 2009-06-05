Nicole Richie and Pete Wentz Show Off Their Designs on the Runway

Dan Steinberg/AP

What happens when two of Hollywood’s hippest designers team up for a runway show? Last night’s House of Harlow, Clandestine Industries and Switch boutique runway show! Nicole Richie, who was modeling her own designs, added her House of Harlow 1960 pieces to feminine fashions from Switch boutique, telling PEOPLE that she picked based on “complimenting the outfit,” while Pete Wentz went for an individualized approach to his models. “[It’s] just about streetwear so I let the guy pick. Whatever looked best on the individual.” Budding girl group Paradiso Girls opened the show with a quick performance and special guest spot by rapper Eve. With Wentz’s wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and Richie’s partner Joel Madden watching on, the male models donned high top sneakers, T-shirts saying things like I (heart) BX, hoodies, and fedoras from Clandestine Industries. The ladies walked the runway in black mini skirts, back stretch pants with holes cut into them, heels with neon green soles and hot pink peep toe, jumpsuits with white lace lining and gold belts as accents to Nicole’s bold jewelry. Wentz thanked the audiences with “Thank you for checking out our lines,” just before rockers The Academy Is… closed the evening with a short performance. —reporting by Jessica Herndon