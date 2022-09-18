Nicole Richie Proved a White Dress Can Be Worn Year-Round — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17

White after Labor Day? Absolutely, yes, according to Nicole Richie.

The fashion designer recently attended the Tom Ford show (alongside journalist and media personality Derek Blasberg) at New York Fashion Week, and turned heads in a knockout white halter dress featuring an alluring open back. The skin-baring detail expertly juxtaposed the design's elegant high neckline, and proved to be perfectly appropriate for fall thanks to its fitted bodice and ankle-grazing length.

Richie paired her simple yet sophisticated ensemble with striking gold accessories, including stiletto sandals by Tom Ford himself — and looked radiant from head to toe. If you're suddenly inspired to wear white this season, we're right there with you. We rounded up a handful of similar dresses that can easily be dressed up or down, or layered under cozy cardigans or cropped blazers when the temperatures drop.

This affordable find from Amazon is under $30 and a dead ringer for Richie's dress, as is this top-rated mock turtleneck variation that features complete coverage in the back, if you're looking for something more modest.

We also spotted this versatile gown by Norma Kamali that looks comfortable for day-to-night dressing, and has a side slit detail for a playful peek of skin. For something more formal, this design by Sau Lee exudes extravagance without the hefty price tag — in fact, it's currently on sale at Anthropologie and still in stock in all sizes.

And finally, if you're looking for a slightly shorter hemline, we found this unique bodycon midi dress by Superdown that's a steal under $80 and features eye-catching cutout details and a built-in choker for maximum impact.

Shop these Nicole Richie-inspired dresses below, and get ready for the compliments to roll in.

Revolve

Buy It! Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown, $175; revolve.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sheseeworld Halter Maxi Dress, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Revolve

Buy It! Superdown Gina Choker Dress, $78; revolve.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Sau Lee Penny Mini Dress, $206 (orig. $295); anthropologie.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gobles Sleeveless Bodycon Dress, $16.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Beagimeg Halter Bodycon Dress, $16.99–$22.99; amazon.com

