Lifestyle Style Nicole Richie Proved a White Dress Can Be Worn Year-Round — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17 Her sleek halter dress turned heads at New York Fashion Week By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 18, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images White after Labor Day? Absolutely, yes, according to Nicole Richie. The fashion designer recently attended the Tom Ford show (alongside journalist and media personality Derek Blasberg) at New York Fashion Week, and turned heads in a knockout white halter dress featuring an alluring open back. The skin-baring detail expertly juxtaposed the design's elegant high neckline, and proved to be perfectly appropriate for fall thanks to its fitted bodice and ankle-grazing length. Mindy Kaling Stepped Out in the Prettiest Purple Shift Dress Richie paired her simple yet sophisticated ensemble with striking gold accessories, including stiletto sandals by Tom Ford himself — and looked radiant from head to toe. If you're suddenly inspired to wear white this season, we're right there with you. We rounded up a handful of similar dresses that can easily be dressed up or down, or layered under cozy cardigans or cropped blazers when the temperatures drop. This affordable find from Amazon is under $30 and a dead ringer for Richie's dress, as is this top-rated mock turtleneck variation that features complete coverage in the back, if you're looking for something more modest. We also spotted this versatile gown by Norma Kamali that looks comfortable for day-to-night dressing, and has a side slit detail for a playful peek of skin. For something more formal, this design by Sau Lee exudes extravagance without the hefty price tag — in fact, it's currently on sale at Anthropologie and still in stock in all sizes. And finally, if you're looking for a slightly shorter hemline, we found this unique bodycon midi dress by Superdown that's a steal under $80 and features eye-catching cutout details and a built-in choker for maximum impact. Shop these Nicole Richie-inspired dresses below, and get ready for the compliments to roll in. Revolve Buy It! Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown, $175; revolve.com Amazon Buy It! Sheseeworld Halter Maxi Dress, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com Revolve Buy It! Superdown Gina Choker Dress, $78; revolve.com Anthropologie Buy It! Sau Lee Penny Mini Dress, $206 (orig. $295); anthropologie.com Amazon Buy It! Gobles Sleeveless Bodycon Dress, $16.99–$25.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beagimeg Halter Bodycon Dress, $16.99–$22.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.