Nicole Kidman's Jimmy Choo Campaign: See the Exclusive First Photos

Courtesy Jimmy Choo

Your Monday morning is about to get a little brighter, StyleWatchers! Nicole Kidman’s hotly-anticipated campaign for Jimmy Choo has finally arrived. And we have all the scoop on the sexy new ads from the label’s creative director…and the actress herself!

In the series of images shot by Mikael Jansson, Kidman (donning a short red wig) stars as a sultry, mysterious femme fatale modeling some drool-worthy shoes (classic pumps, lattice booties, and a pair of over-the-knee stunners to name a few), handbags and accessories from the brand’s new autumn/winter 2013 line.

“I really enjoyed being able to play a role that was strong, sexy and in control,” the actress shares. “I got into a relationship with the photographer, and Mikael is very intuitive, he knows what I am thinking and feeling and is able to translate it through the camera.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Check out the hottest celebrity style news, right here!

Jansson drew inspiration from Helmut Newton’s photography of the female form, and the empowered heroines in Alfred Hitchcock films.

“There is a feeling of a quiet eroticism in the collection, and this concept was brought to life by Nicole’s magnetic presence in front of the camera,” says Jimmy Choo Creative Director, Sandra Choi. “Her character portrays the multi-faceted qualities of the Jimmy Choo woman for this season – strong, sexy with a beguiling sense of mystery.”

Courtesy Jimmy Choo

Aside from her striking looks and acting prowess, Kidman’s lauded sartorial skills, which have skyrocketed her to the top of many best dressed lists, also made her a perfect fit for the brand ambassador role.

“Nicole is a true style chameleon and has the ability to surprise,” Choi says of the actress’s style. “She is able to seamlessly go from working a couture gown on the red carpet to an ultra-sophisticated day dress to off duty jeans and biker boots whilst looking effortless. She knows her own style and remains confident at all times so her personality comes through. Cannes was a great example of her style diversity.”

Courtesy Jimmy Choo

For more on the new Jimmy Choo campaign, check out a short film here and tell us: What do you think of Kidman’s ads?

–Brittany Talarico