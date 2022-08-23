Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot

Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!

The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect.

Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo, while wearing a colorful Diesel tank top and modified gray belt-turned-skirt.

In an Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos from the magazine shoot, the actress acknowledged the publication's founder and those behind the scenes for the experience.

"Thank you darling @KEGrand 💋 @ThePerfectMagazine," Kidman wrote.

The artful shoot, captured by photographer Zhong Lin, showcases the Being the Ricardos actress in a playful mood.

In some photos, the star totes an old-school video camera as a prop, while others seem to focus on her red hair, which is cropped dramatically shorter around her face.

For the second cover Kidman wears head-to-toe Y/Project, including a maxi cotton dress and thigh-high leather boots. The fashion editorial celebrates designer Glenn Martens' 'Perfect Fashion' award. Martens is creative director of both Diesel and Y/Project, and recently created a couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Zhong Lin

Longtime friend and fellow actress Naomi Watts was among those who were loving the look.

"Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs nic!!! 🙌💪🔥" Watts, 53, commented.

"Gorgeous photos!," actress and singer Rita Wilson chimed in, while Israeli actress and model Adi Spiegelman may have summed up most of the other comments: "Damn," she wrote.

The full Nicole Kidman shoot and interview with Jason Campbell for the Perfect Issue Three 'Perfect Awards' Autumn/Winter 2022, hits newsstands Sept, 1. For more information visit theperfectmagazine.com.