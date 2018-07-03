Nicole Kidman Dishes on Her Summer Plans – and Sunscreen Must-Have

With the second season of Big Little Lies slated for a 2019 return, Nicole Kidman and the rest of the show’s stellar cast have been hard at work shooting the follow up. But Kidman reveals that while she’s still in the midst of filming of the HBO show, she’s also got some fun in the sun lined up this summer, and she’s sharing her family-filled plans below.

“We’re beach people. We love swimming in the ocean. We also love camping, and we may go glamping,” Kidman tells PEOPLE, referring to her family of four [Keith Urban, 50, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7].

The actress, 51, adds that the family is also pro-staycation. “For my [older] daughter’s birthday in July, we’ll get a big blow-up slide and have a pool party.”

Kidman also has some quality time planned with her mother and sister.

“My mom’s coming from Australia, so I’m going to take her to the theater in New York. Also my sister and I are going to take our little girls on a hiking trip in Tasmania, which is a great place to hike.”

One things for sure, whether Kidman’s hanging out in her back yard, or hiking in Tasmania, she’ll be be protecting her skin.

The Neutrogena brand ambassador since 2017 has long spoken up about the importance of sun protection, once calling SPF 100 a “godsend” for her.

And now Kidman has joined forces with the brand on its “Every Day is a Sunday” campaign to reinforce daily application — and reapplication — of sunscreen.

“I’m passionate about it because for a lot of my childhood I couldn’t be as outdoorsy or sporty as I would have liked,” says Kidman.

“Raising two little girls, I want them to be active, yet I want to be a responsible mother and protect their skin so they thank me when they’re older.”

Kidman, who admits to having a low-key beauty routine, swears by the brand’s Sheer Zinc formula.

“For me, growing up sunscreens had not been revolutionized in the sense that you wore thick white zinc cream to protect yourself. But now there’s sheer zinc that’s not sticky when you put it on. Now that there are products that let you do the things you want to do, anything is possible.”

