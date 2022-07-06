Watch Nicole Kidman Give Keith Urban a Steamy Kiss in Batgirl Balenciaga Sunglasses

Sealed with a kiss!

Nicole Kidman celebrated her Balenciaga couture runway moment with a big smooch from her husband, Keith Urban. The Australian actress walked in the haute couture presentation in Paris on Wednesday and laid a steamy kiss on her rocker love outside the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Decked out in head-to-toe black ensembles, Kidman, 55, and Urban, 54, had no qualms about stopping in front of fans and paparazzi after the couture presentation to fawn over each other.

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Credit: Backgrid

It was Kidman's sunglasses, though, that really got people buzzing. The Catwoman-like shades should look familiar — Kim Kardashian has worn a similar pair several times in the past year. While Kardashian often wore hers with a complementary Catwoman-like bodysuit, Kidman instead opted for a softer look with a knee-length skirt and pussy-bow blouse in Paris.

Kardashian, 41, and Kidman also both walked in the fashion house's fall 2022 couture show alongside Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and more. Kidman's look from creative director Demna Gvasalia consisted of a floor-length silver gown paired with long black opera gloves and black heels. The Big Little Lies actress shared a glimpse at her pre-show routine on Instagram, which shows her in full concentration before stepping out onto the runway.

Kidman also shared a behind-the-scenes video with Campbell, 52, with the two decked out in Balenciaga couture. Alongside the video, Kidman simply wrote, "Love her."

Urban sat front row to watch his wife in Balenciaga's show, alongside Kris Jenner and North West, who were both in attendance to support Kardashian. The SKIMS founder, who can often be found wearing Demna's creations, wore a floor-length black gown for the show. The collection contains a number of body-hugging looks, predominantly in black, though Campbell's runway look was a voluminous black gown that barely fit through the doorway. Hadid and Lipa had a couple of the only pops of color in the collection — Hadid in a green gown and Lipa in a bright yellow minidress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Balenciaga sunglasses in Paris are far from the first time Kidman has been willing to amp up her fashion game, though. When she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in February, she did so in the polarizing Miu Miu micro-mini skirt set from the spring/summer 2022 collection. But not only was the actress okay wearing the look — she actually begged to wear it.

She said in Vogue Australia in May that when she showed up for the Vanity Fair shoot, there was a different outfit picked out for her, but her eyes were immediately drawn to the Miu Miu set. ​​

"I was like, 'No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?' " the Being the Ricardos star said. "[Stylist] Katie [Grand] was like 'You're willing to wear that?!' And I said, 'Wear it?! I'm begging you to wear it!'"

Kidman's next-level appearance at the Balenciaga show went over well with her famous friends — plenty of whom commented their support on her Instagram. Model Lily Aldridge commented, "Beyond MAJORRRR," while Ariana DeBose wrote, "WORK! Get 'em sis!" Luke Evans even showed his support for Kidman, writing, "Slaaaaaaayed that runway!!!!" before adding five flame emojis.