The actress also wishes she was "more careful with the sun" after facing skin cancer

Nicole Kidman Wishes She Hadn’t ‘Screwed’ Up Her Hair by ‘Straightening It All the Time’

Nicole Kidman is hiding her curls no more.

In a new interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, the Academy Award-winning actress admitted that while she may only have a few regrets in her life, one is damaging her naturally curly hair with repeated heat.

"Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure," Kidman told the outlet.

In the past few years, fans of the Big Little Lies star, 53, have often seen the actress rocking straightened hair or a blowout. Recently, however, Kidman has been making a transition back to her naturally curly locks, and fans have been loving it.

"I’m loving that your curls are back!!!" one fan wrote on a recent post that Kidman shared promoting her new HBO drama series, The Undoing.

Another fan added, "Your hair looks so beautiful 😍," while a third wrote, "I totally thought you were sharing throwback photos! Your hair is so amazing!"

Kidman also shared a video admiring the sunset while in New York City filming for The Undoing, once again putting her curls on display.

"STUNNING with the Auburn ringlets!!!!!!!" a fan commented on the post.

Aside from reminiscing about her hair, Kidman also told the Herald that she wished she had "been more careful with the sun" after previously facing skin cancer.