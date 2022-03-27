Nicole Kidman, nominated for Being the Ricardos, wore a Giorgio Armani Privé gown custom-dyed for her

Nicole Kidman Says Keith Urban Flew in from Vegas to Support Her at Oscars: 'Whatever It Takes'

The country singer joined his wife, who is nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos, on the red carpet — hours after performing in Las Vegas the night before.

"I'm just so happy to be here. I'm so happy to be here with my husband who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1:00 a.m.," the actress said on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "Whatever it takes."

Urban added that he was "incredibly proud" of Kidman, adding, "I think Being the Ricardos is extraordinary."

Kidman posed for photos in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless gown with peplum skirt and embellished train with gold crystals, according to a release.

"I'm lucky because this dress — they made this color — so they dyed it," the actress told Laverne Cox on E! "I was like, I really want to wear blue, so they made this color. It's amazing."

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kidman is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Being the Ricardos. She is competing against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, and Kristen Stewart to take home the prize.

Earlier this month, she was forced to miss the Oscars nominees' luncheon due to a torn hamstring.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star stepped out solo in a Saint Laurent long sleeve black velvet gown with ivory bow for the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.

She completed her look with a perfect red lip and Harry Winston jewelry including the 21-carat Fifth Avenue Diamond Crossover Earrings, Winston Cluster Diamond Bracelet and Winston Cluster Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring. The actress's outfit was styled by Julia von Boehm.

In December, Kidman and Urban shared the spotlight at the premiere of Being the Ricardos in Australia.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The Undoing actress dazzled in a green Etro dress paired with a matching Roger Vivier bag. She completed her look with silver Aquazzura heels and a curly updo while Urban kept it classic in an all-black suit.

In 2017, Kidman opened up to Vanity Fair about how she selects her red carpet looks.

She told the outlet that she wants "to be able to dance" in an outfit. She added, "That's an important rule for a dress—to be able to dance, at least wiggle!"