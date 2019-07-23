Nicole Kidman Uses This $25 Anti-Aging Face Cream Every Day

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

If you’ve been watching Big Little Lies, this past season has probably left you with a few burning questions, like did the Monterey Five turn themselves in? Is this the last we’ve seen of Mary Louise? And how exactly does Nicole Kidman maintain her perfect porcelain complexion?

While we have to wait to see if the HBO drama gets picked up for a third season to find out the answers to some of these suspenseful questions, it turns out Nicole’s skincare secret can be found on the shelves of your local drugstore.

When we spoke to the actress a few months back, she listed Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Cream as one of the beauty products she can’t live without. The super-hydrating face cream is specially formulated with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol, which work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brighten your skin tone at the same time.

“I use this cream on my face every day,” said the Neutrogena brand ambassador. “It gives me all the benefits of using a retinol product without making my sensitive skin red or flaky.” And Nicole’s not the only fan: Hundreds of Walmart customers swear by the face cream too.

“I’ve been using this faithfully for two weeks and I have noticed a difference. My skin feels smoother and my fine lines have softened up too. Even my deeper wrinkles aren’t quite as deep. Did not irritate my sensitive skin or make me red and flaky like other retinol products have,” said one customer.

“I have made many mistakes of buying a higher-end price product thinking it was going to be better for my skin, but I have learned the hard way. The Rapid Wrinkle Repair – Regenerating Cream is hands down the best I have used. I am on my second jar and my skin keeps looking better and wrinkles have been disappearing, also any sun spots I had from last years tan are disappearing, and my skin looks fabulous,” raved another.

We can’t decide if we’re more excited about the amazing results provided by the anti-aging face cream, its A-list endorsement, or the fact that it’s incredibly affordable. For just under $25, a 1.7-ounce jar of this Nicole Kidman-loved beauty product can be yours.

Buy It! Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Cream, $24.64; walmart.com