Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon

Her exact hat and jacket are both still in stock

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on May 13, 2023 11:00 AM

Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Last week, close friends Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon caught up with each other in the most relatable way: by going for a walk.

The actresses kept things casual for their suburban stroll through Nashville on Sunday: Witherspoon wore a white T-shirt with blue Nike shorts, her go-to Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, and a Disco Cowgirl ball cap, which is sold out. Kidman, on the other hand, got decked out in Lululemon, opting for the brand's wildly popular Define Jacket, a trucker hat, and black flare leggings.

Startraks SQUARE Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman go for a walk together in Nashville
ATC/MEGA

Both Kidman's jacket and ball cap are surprisingly still in stock at Lululemon. Although her color choice in the zip-up is no longer offered, the Lululemon Define Jacket currently comes in 12 colors ranging from neutrals, like black and white, to springy shades, like orange, teal, and bright yellow. Plus, cropped and hooded versions are also up for grabs in the best-selling style shoppers deem "the perfect weight." One reviewer even claimed they were stopped and complimented on the jacket "three times in one week."

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Define Jacket, $118; shop.lululemon.com

Kidman's hat features a breathable mesh back and a sweat-wicking fabric on the bill, so you can comfortably wear it while working out, running errands, or simply walking through your neighborhood like the Being the Ricardos star. Choose between black, camo, olive green, or off-white.

Lululemon Trucker Hat
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Trucker Hat, $38; shop.lululemon.com

Although we're unsure where Kidman's black flare leggings are from, Lululemon has several similar styles, like this high-waisted option made with a weightless fabric, this trendy version with a split hem, and this low-rise pair in the brand's famous Align silhouette. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have been wearing flared leggings for months, so hop on the trend now.

Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Groove Super High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu, $118; shop.lululemon.com

As for copying Witherspoon's getup, it looks like she's wearing these Nike One Dri-Fit Shorts, which are on sale for $33. The cool blue color will stand out this summer, but the shorts are also available in off-white, lavender, soft pink, hot pink, and black.

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
Nike

Buy It! Nike One Dri-Fit Shorts, $32.97–$48; nike.com and nordstrom.com

We might not be able to be best friends with Witherspoon and Kidman, unfortunately, but at least we can dress like them. Below, shop more popular Lululemon picks, like the Everywhere Belt Bag and Hot High-Rise Lined Shorts.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $38; shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L, $68; shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4-Inch, $68–$78; shop.lululemon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

