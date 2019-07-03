Nicole Kidman Sits Between Husband Keith Urban & TV Husband Alexander Skarsgård at Fashion Show

Worlds collided for Nicole Kidman on Tuesday, when she found herself smack in the middle of her personal life and her work life — literally!

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, attended Giorgio Armani Privé’s fall/winter showcase during Paris Fashion Week and sat in the front row between two important men in her world: Keith Urban, her husband of 13 years, and actor Alexander Skarsgård, who plays her husband on the HBO drama Big Little Lies.

Both men looked dapper. Urban, 51, wore a black suit and tie which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a shiny black boots. Skarsgård, 42, went in head-to-toe black, dressing down his black suit with a coordinating dark T-shirt.

Dressed in a sequined sleeveless black gown with matching black kitten heels and a white tuxedo blazer draped over her shoulders, Kidman looked happy as could be.

Photographers caught her not only holding Urban’s hand but also affectionately placing her hand on Skarsgård’s knee.

On Big Little Lies, Kidman and Skarsgård’s characters Celeste and Perry White had a far less loving relationship. Though their marriage looked loving on the surface, it was fraught with physical and sexual abuse behind the scenes — material that’s given Kidman some of the most intense acting scenes of her career.

Filming those in the HBO series’ first season took a toll on Kidman.

“Because we were shooting for so long, I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Normally, I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. Not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

To help Kidman get through that, she turned to Urban.

“Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she said. “I came home to loving arms, someone who would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged, really upset, and physically and emotionally drained and in pain — my neck, particularly.”

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård in Big Little Lies Everett

Image zoom Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Jacopo Raule/Getty

Urban was also there next to Kidman when she gave Skarsgård a friendly kiss on the lips at the 2017 Emmy Awards after the actor won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie.

The moment went viral, but Kidman laughed it off — assuring Graham Norton in October of that year, “I also kissed my husband, too.”

“I did kiss [Skarsgard], but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” explained Kidman, who also won an Emmy that night for her work in Big Little Lies. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive husband who I love more than anything in the world, and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he’s like a mannequin.”

“I mean, not a mannequin,” Kidman said, laughing at herself before declaring, “I’m done.”

Season 2 of Big Little Lies airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.