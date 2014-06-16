Nicole Kidman Has a Super-Glamorous Weekend in Four Fancy Dresses

Splash; FameFlynet; Getty; FameFlynet

Did you wear any great outfits over the weekend? Our wardrobe stacked up a little something like this — casual, cute and understated. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, may have set the record for Fanciest Weekend Ever, doing rapid-fire changes from one glittering gown to the next. Check out her four looks in 48 hours and discuss them in the comments below!



Kidman kicked her high-style weekend off with a stop in Melbourne, Australia for the Celebrate Life Ball, for which she selected a far-more-plunging-than-usual Prada gown in a shell pink hue. It also featured edgy metallic embellishments, including a built-in collar, which she accented with diamond drops and glittering Christian Louboutins.

She then jetted up to Shanghai for its International Film Festival, where she looked every inch the globe-trotting movie star she is in a perfectly fitted, dazzling Dolce & Gabbana gown and a wavy, sideswept bun. She followed up her sparkly debut with an edgier turn: A Salvatore Ferragamo pleated metallic number, worn with funky golden hoops and a side braid, plus our current favorite pair of T-strap pumps.

And finally, she opted for her most princess-y look yet at the Shanghai premiere of Grace of Monaco in a sparkling Armani Privé gown that echoes the film’s poster, plus strappy black sandals and a pretty pink lip. And though we certainly wouldn’t mind borrowing any of Kidman’s gorgeous gowns for a night out, what we’d really like is for her to share the secret to looking so refreshed after 72 hours of nonstop red carpets and all that entails.

Which look is your fave? Any you’re not loving? Tell us in the comments!

–Alex Apatoff