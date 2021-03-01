Kidman, who was nominated for her role in The Undoing, shared a behind-the-scenes look of her Louis Vuitton fashion fairy tale moment

Nicole Kidman Brings All the Glamour (and Her Girls) to the Golden Globes: 'I Missed This!'

While Nicole Kidman's best accessory at the 2021 Golden Globes was her beautiful family, the superstar also hit it out of the park with some help from her fashion family, turning her virtual appearance into one of the most glam style moments of the night.

Kidman, who was nominated for best actress in a mini-series or motion picture for TV for her role in the hit psychological thriller The Undoing, broke out of her quarantine "sweats" and into a gorgeous custom gown by Louis Vuitton.

The "apron" style design featured a pleated skirt and was embroidered with silver and gold beads, plus crystals to give a braided affect which contoured the silhouette of the gown. She teamed the look with matching Louis Vuitton sandals, Cathy Waterman jewelry, an Omega watch, a red lip (makeup look created by Liz Kelsh) and her natural curly hair texture, which was styled in a chic updo and accessorized with a black ribbon headband thanks to the work of Sydney-based pro Renya Xydis.

"Some glamour and fun," Kidman shared on Instagram, along with a behind-the-scenes photo of the look. "Boy have a I missed this."

During the Golden Globes opening monologue, Kidman was first seen seated on a couch, all dressed up beside her husband Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, whom made a rare appearance to support their mom.

Kidman has now been nominated 15 times for a Golden Globe, winning four, the latest being for her portrayal as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies in 2018.

Kidman has been a mainstay at the awards show for over two decades, and 2021 marked her fifth consecutive Golden Globes appearance. The red carpet vet continues to dominate best dressed lists, as seen in the split above wearing a red Atelier Versace gown in 2020, a burgundy Michael Kors Collection sequin column gown in 2019, a black Givenchy stunner in 2018 and the memorable metallic, sequin encrusted Alexander McQueen gown with statement sleeves and equally show-stopping hair and makeup that she wore in 2017.

Perhaps her most memorable moment, however, was in 1996 when the actress achieved a major career milestone taking home her first statuette at the event.

She won for best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy for her role as newscaster Suzette Stone in the Gus Van Sant crime dramedy To Die For. Kidman went for a classic, almost regal look at that year's awards ceremony wearing a pale blue gown with a strapless beaded bodice and matching satin slides.

For Kidman, fashion has always been a form of self expression and red carpet dressing is something she holds in high regard thanks to all the hard work that goes into creating one-of-a-kind looks.

"The fairy-tale aspect of wearing couture is a glorious sidebar to my career," the actress wrote in 2019 in an essay for Harper's Bazaar.

As for her red carpet routine pre pandemic, she maintained that seeing her family after a big awards show is her favorite part.