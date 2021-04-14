Nicole Kidman Treats Husband Keith Urban and Their Kids to Pedicures During At-Home Spa Days

The Academy Award winner said her country star husband is "pretty low-maintenance," with the exception of their spa days

Nicole Kidman is all about the pampered life, and she loves to spoil her family equally.

The Academy Award winner, 53, recently revealed that she loves to treat husband Keith Urban and the kids to pedicures during at-home spa days. "He's a pretty low-maintenance guy," she said of the country star, 53, in InStyle's May Beauty Issue.

"Sometimes, though, I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures," she added, noting that she incorporates products from SeraLabs, for which she serves as a global brand ambassador for the company's topical CBD line, Seratopical.. "I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet. I am so glamorous."

She shares daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, with Urban, whom she married in June 2006. The Prom actress also adopted daughter Isabella, 28, and son Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58.

Kidman revealed to Byrdie in November that she trained to become a masseuse when she was a teenager, after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. "I became a masseuse and did a course because we couldn't afford for her to get massages after her chemo and her radiation," Kidman explained at the time. "We didn't have enough money. So I learned to give massage."

She gave her older sister Antonia a foot massage in an Instagram video last month, also using products from SeraLabs.

The Undoing actress previously spoke to PEOPLE in December about the partnership. "I am an avid user of Seratopical products and truly believe in their mission, so it was important for me to join the team in a bigger way," she said at the time.

Kidman also told InStyle that Satine from Moulin Rouge! is her character with the best beauty look. "I mean, you can't beat sitting on a trapeze with 100 men in top hats below you, right? Envision it!" she said.

