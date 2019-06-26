The 7 Beauty Products Nicole Kidman Can't Live Without

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water + Sun Protection Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 100
“My family and I love surfing, swimming and waterskiing. This SPF 100 is so easy to apply and works for me like nothing else!”
Buy It! $11.99; neutrogena.com
The Republic of Tea Organic Matcha
“My husband makes me coffee every morning, and the rest of the day I drink this matcha powder. I usually whip it up with almond milk in a frother, which is delicious.”
Buy It! $18.75; amazon.com
Swisse Ultiboost Vitamin C + Manuka Honey Chewable Tablets
“I take these to ward off colds and keep me healthy when traveling,” says Kidman, an ambassador for the brand. (Consult your doctor before taking a supplement.)
Buy It! $19.99; walgreens.com
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
“My eyelashes are naturally long, so when I curl them, it looks like I’ve had 12 hours of sleep. I give my lashes two or three really long squeezes. It’s my little trick!”
Buy It! $23; shuuemura-usa.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Cream + Hyaluronic Acid
“I use this cream on my face every day,” says the Neutrogena brand ambassador. “It gives me all the benefits of using a retinol product without making my sensitive skin red or flaky.”
Buy It! $28.49; neutrogena.com
Henry Rose EdP in Torn
“I have fallen in love with all of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose fragrances. My favorites are Torn [shown] and Last Light.”
Buy It! $120; henryrose.com
In Fiore Calendula Solution
“I have naturally curly hair that’s constantly being styled when I’m working. So when I’m not working, I love saturating it in this nourishing oil and leaving it alone.”
Buy It! $175; infiore.net