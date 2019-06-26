The 7 Beauty Products Nicole Kidman Can't Live Without

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman lets PEOPLE in on the truth about her head-to-toe beauty routine
By Jackie Fields
June 26, 2019 03:15 PM

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water + Sun Protection Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 100

“My family and I love surfing, swimming and waterskiing. This SPF 100 is so easy to apply and works for me like nothing else!”

Buy It! $11.99; neutrogena.com

The Republic of Tea Organic Matcha

“My husband makes me coffee every morning, and the rest of the day I drink this matcha powder. I usually whip it up with almond milk in a frother, which is delicious.”

Buy It! $18.75; amazon.com

Swisse Ultiboost Vitamin C + Manuka Honey Chewable Tablets

“I take these to ward off colds and keep me healthy when traveling,” says Kidman, an ambassador for the brand. (Consult your doctor before taking a supplement.)

Buy It! $19.99; walgreens.com

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

“My eyelashes are naturally long, so when I curl them, it looks like I’ve had 12 hours of sleep. I give my lashes two or three really long squeezes. It’s my little trick!”

Buy It! $23; shuuemura-usa.com

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Cream + Hyaluronic Acid

“I use this cream on my face every day,” says the Neutrogena brand ambassador. “It gives me all the benefits of using a retinol product without making my sensitive skin red or flaky.”

Buy It! $28.49; neutrogena.com

Henry Rose EdP in Torn

“I have fallen in love with all of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose fragrances. My favorites are Torn [shown] and Last Light.”

Buy It! $120; henryrose.com

In Fiore Calendula Solution

“I have naturally curly hair that’s constantly being styled when I’m working. So when I’m not working, I love saturating it in this nourishing oil and leaving it alone.”

Buy It! $175; infiore.net

