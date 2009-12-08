Nicole Kidman Chats Food, Fitness, and Fashion

Courtesy SHE

Nicole Kidman might wear head-to-toe designer labels on the red carpet (the actress looked stunning in Azzedine Alaia at the Nine premiere in London last week) but off-duty, she prefers a very different look. “I collect vintage clothes,” she tells British SHE magazine in its December issue. “I’m obsessed with lace and 1940’s florals.” Slipping into dainty tea dresses is a non-issue for the 42 year-old, given her passion for exercise, and in particular, running: “It’s what my dad taught us – he’s a marathon runner,” she says. And he’s hoping to pass his enthusiasm for fitness on to his granddaughter, Sunday Rose. The actress continues, “He’s 71 and goes on 10-mile runs. He takes Sunday hiking on his back for hours.” With a recipe book that includes fried artichoke pasta, Kidman says she prefers to focus on her health rather than numbers on a scale. “As Keith’s a musician there are pitstops at Wendy’s” she says, adding: “But I’m six-foot tall, so it’s not weight that’s an issue for me, but things like cholesterol.” –Monique Jessen