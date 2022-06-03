Kidman famously wore one of 2022's most popular — and polarizing — skirts for Vanity Fair's 2022 Hollywood Issue, which hit newsstands in February

Nicole Kidman Says She Begged to Wear the Viral Miu Miu Micro-Mini Skirt on Vanity Fair Cover

Nicole Kidman knows how to take a fashion risk.

While in conversation with Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia's June Issue, on newsstands Monday, the actress, 54, opened up about wearing the viral Miu Miu micro-mini skirt on the cover of Vanity Fair's 2022 Hollywood Issue.

Kidman told Luhrmann, 59, that she "showed up" on the set of the photoshoot, and Vanity Fair had a different outfit picked out for her to wear. But then she saw the Miu Miu attire and asked if it was an option. "I was like, 'No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?' " she recalled.

The question, the Bewitched star explained, caused stylist Katie Grand — who Kidman described as "fantastic" — to make sure she heard the star correctly.

"Katie was like 'You're willing to wear that?!' And I said, 'Wear it?! I'm begging you to wear it!' " Kidman revealed.

Nicole Kidman on Vanity Fair Credit: Courtesy Vanity Fair

The meme-sparking micro mini and belted bralette set has been seen all over the industry on stars including Hailey Bieber, Emma Corrin and Zendaya.

The daring two-piece — designed by Miuccia Prada for the spring/summer 2022 collection — first hit the runway in Milan last October. Seemingly an ode to the Y2L low-rise trend, the chino skirt is so short, that the whites of the pockets poke out from under the hemline.

Vanity Fair's 2022 Hollywood Issue was released earlier this year in February. Alongside Kidman, other cover stars included Idris Elba, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart and Benedict Cumberbatch.

In her interview with Luhrmann for Vogue Australia, the two stars reflected on their time making the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge! and their friendship over the years since.

The pair also mused about Nashville, Tennessee, the city where Luhrmann filmed the upcoming Elvis biopic, and where Kidman lives with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.

"I was in Nashville a lot — we recorded all the gospel in all those old churches," the filmmaker said.

Kidman then responded with a laugh, "I was at the dentist yesterday, who's the same dentist that Dolly [Parton] uses! That's how small-town Nashville is!"