"I’m proud to be part of a company that was founded by a female CEO and strives to promote female executives," says Nicole Kidman of her new beauty gig.

Nicole Kidman on Partnering with SeraLabs’ Topical CBD Line – and How She Hopes to Inspire Women

Nicole Kidman is a beauty entrepreneur!

Today the Oscar-winning actress reveals that she’s teamed up with CBD health, beauty and wellness brand SeraLabs. She will specifically focus on the company’s topical line Seratopical, which offers affordable skin and body care products on its’ website, ranging from a $19 lip balm to a $59 moisturizer.

Not only will The Undoing actress, 53, be the gorgeous new face of the brand, she has also been named a strategic business partner.

Taking this collaboration a step beyond her role as global brand ambassador was significant to Kidman, who first became familiar with the brand when recovering from an ankle injury over the summer.

Seratopical's products, which contain a slew of anti-aging ingredients, as well as CBD – a non-intoxicating chemical compound in the flowers, leaves and stem of cannabis plants that studies show has anti-inflammatory benefits – have become the her beauty MVPs ever since.

“I am an avid user of Seratopical products and truly believe in their mission, so it was important for me to join the team in a bigger way. With this partnership, I will be greatly involved in the strategic direction and product development and messaging of Seratopical by SeraLabs,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Adds the star, "It was important for me to be aligned with a company that was female-founded, solution-based and whose first priority was to create safe, high quality anti-aging, pain relieving and ultra-hydrating products where all women and men from all walks of life were considered in the development."

Kidman, who uses the collection from head-to-toe, including these products for ankles, hands and extra-dry areas.

“Anytime my ankle injury flares up, I use the Rapid Soothing Creme (above, left). It's been an absolute game changer. I carry it in my purse. It isn't messy (it rolls on) and doesn't smell like traditional muscle and joint pain creams. Actually, it smells quite nice!”

Another body care “obsession”? The Cracked Heel Souflee (above, center), says Kidman. “It's so light and hydrating, it practically melts into your skin. I don't know how I lived without it before as I walk around barefoot a lot.”

And with hand-washing at an all-time high, Kidman relies on the “wonderful” Overnight Hand Therapy (above, right) to give hers some TLC.

With 2020 putting a stop to most on-camera work, Kidman has been focused on going makeup-free to let her skin breathe. Her quarantine skin care routine? The Exfoliating Polish (above, left) “to gently get rid of dead skin cells and build up”, followed by the Super Booster Serum (above, right), which she tops off with the Day & Night Brilliance moisturizer (above, center). It's “incredibly nourishing for the skin,” she says.

While one of the star’s top beauty tips is to “be diligent” about taking care of your skin, when she needs a beauty boost, she turns to the Radiant Glow Facial Oil (below, right), which instantly hydrates her face and neck. The Love Your Eyes Serum (below, left) is also an essential, she says. “I’ve noticed an enormous difference since I started using [it].”

Another tip from Kidman: “I also never forget lip gloss – and good lash curl.”

As Kidman branches out of the entertainment realm into the beauty sphere, she hopes to be a positive influence on both her children, and young women.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a very fruitful acting and producing career, and now look forward to being a part of a collaborative team to create relevant, solution-oriented products. I’d like to show my children and young women around the world that as long as we have the determination, we can keep striving to reach new goals – and that anything is possible.”