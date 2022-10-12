And Just Like That… just got a bit more dramatic.

On Tuesday, the official AJLT Instagram page shared photos from the upcoming second season of actress Nicole Ari Parker in what might be the most striking look yet from the show's set. The caption that accompanied the photo was as mysterious as the look itself: "Is it me? Am I the drama?"

The Maison Valentino floor-length red chiffon gown, with a high empire waist and long train, was paired with an elaborate hat constructed by famed hat maker — and Sarah Jessica Parker pal — Philip Treacy. Both designers are featured regularly on the show and its predecessor, Sex and the City.

The hat, made of red feathers and thick black wire, covered Parker's face, as red feathers dangled and surrounded her entire head.

Parker, 52, also shared a video featuring the dramatic look on Instagram. The video begins with the mom of two getting red streaks painted on her hair to match the dress and hat. Next, she is seen putting on the dress and getting final touches. It ends with the full jaw-dropping look on display.

Alongside the video, Parker wrote, "Tuesday at work Day 2 Season 2 #LTW is all dressed up #AndJustLikeThat Unreal…."

Parker wasn't the only AJLT star to post an elaborate costume from the set on Tuesday. Kristin Davis also shared a photo of herself rocking an unusual look on Instagram.

The 57-year-old actress is pictured in a bright pink blazer with black collar detail and paired with a striped colorful taffeta full skirt.

The look is topped off with a mini black top hat that had black netting going all the way down past her waist. "I love my work," the actress wrote next to the photo.

Makeup artist Matin Maulawizada shared more photos of the actress's look.

The close-up photos show what appears to be a black plastic bodice and a thin black ribbon necklace.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.