Nicolas Cage Steps Out with Bright Red Hair in New Photos

Nicolas Cage is walking around as a red-head!

In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color.

After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform.

Cage, 58, isn't the only star to recently experiment with a new hair color. Earlier this month, Halle Berry, 56, unveiled purple curls with a couple of Instagram selfies.

"I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy 😂," she joked in the caption.

Joey King, star of Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, also showed off a new, but temporary, look at the Bullet Train screening in July.

With the help of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the 23-year-old turned her brunette locks into a metallic pink chin-length bob with an edgy asymmetrical cut. However, this style isn't a permanent one — Giannetos used a wig to complete the daring transformation. He shared the fun look on Instagram, asking, "Who's down for a pink bob ?"

JoJo Siwa shocked fans when she recently traded in her pixie cut for a classic mullet.

In a TikTok shared last week, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum revealed the look by tossing her blonde locks over her shoulders while mouthing a TikTok soundbite that refers to being a "mullet daddy" (the audio is originally from YouTube gamer Quackity). She also wore an orange tinsel zip-up vest to match her bold new hairstyle.

"It's giving….🤠🤠🤠," she captioned the video, hinting at her hair's Western flair.

In another TikTok uploaded only hours before, Siwa debuted the 'do while sitting in the car. The singer also posted a clip showing off her various hairstyles throughout the years set to the song "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home."