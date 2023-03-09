Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Drama Intensifies as Her Family Hits Back in New Filing

The drama surrounding Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham's 2022 wedding continues.

In a new court filing on Thursday, Nicola and her mother, Claudia Peltz — who are listed as third party defendants in the lawsuit involving Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, and Nicola and Brooklyn's former wedding planners Plan Design Events — made a motion to be removed from further legal proceedings following "malicious and mean-spirited" allegations.

Nelson initially filed a lawsuit against Plan Design Events and Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding planners Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Bragin in December 2022, looking to get back the $159,000 deposit he'd put down on his daughter's wedding. PDE was let go as the wedding planners after just over a week of work on the planning process, and a new wedding planner was brought in to carry out the job.

After Nelson's lawsuit was filed, PDE filed a countersuit, citing breach of contract. They named Nicola and Claudia as third parties in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. In the most recent filing, though, Nelson and his lawyers, Michael N. Kreitzer and James J. Diamond, state that Claudia and Nicola were not involved in the original contract between Nelson and PDE, thus should not be involved in the lawsuit.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

"Aware that its claim is frivolous, PDE shamefully attempts to falsely portray Nicola in an extremely negative light to entice the media and hopefully pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims against PDE. While this was tailor-made for the tabloids, it could not be further from the truth," the document from Nelson's lawyers states.

In the countersuit filed by PDE last month in Miami, the wedding planners alleged that Claudia was hiding the amount of money spent from her billionaire husband and asked Braghin and Grijalba to keep the secret.

"It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola's hair and makeup services for the wedding," the suit reads. "Claudia mentioned to [one of the planners] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would 'kill her, and be so mad.'"

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The wedding planners also allege that Nicola and Claudia didn't want Brooklyn's family — David Beckham and Victoria Beckham — to know how messy the wedding planning process had gotten. Braghin and Grijalba claimed that the Beckham family's guest list was in order, but the Peltz side of the family kept making changes, which made it difficult for them to keep track of and manage.

"Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham (Brooklyn's mother) could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son's wedding, including any errors with the guest list," the complaint reads.

In Nelson's initial filing, he raised concerns about the wedding planning duo, who were hired after previous wedding planner Preston Bailey stepped down due to being "overcommitted" at the time, he told Page Six. In the countersuit, lawyers included alleged text messages between Nicola and the planners where she cited being "tired" of catching their mistakes and questioned the guest list they were working on.

Stephane Cardinale/Getty

"Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom," Nelson's lawyer wrote in the complaint.

"In reality, however, it later became clear that [Braghin and Grijalba] viewed this as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding."

The most recent court filing doubles down on Nelson's request for a refund from PDE for his $159,000 deposit and alleges that the wedding planners are "asking for even more money for services that Defendants did not provide." The documents also state, "PDE did not provide services of any value."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

A source close to the Peltz Beckhams recently told PEOPLE, "Nelson is not a litigious man, he has not sued anyone in 15 years but when it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always. He is a loving father who engaged in an alleged agreement with a group that couldn't live up to the experience they sold him – despite the issues, they were able to pull off a once-in-a-lifetime wedding for his daughter."

Following Plan Design Event's dismissal from the wedding planning process, Michelle Rago was hired to complete the process and carry out the wedding held in Florida in April 2022. The source tells PEOPLE that Nicola is "more grateful than ever" for Rago and her work and "will not let PDE taint an incredible day for her and her family."

Lawyers for Plan Design Events have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.